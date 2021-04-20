Company Gardens 19 Queen Victoria St, CBD, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa

Passing through the Company's Garden Many friendly squirrels will greet you while walking through the Company's Garden, a park and heritage site located in the heart of Cape Town's City Bowl. This garden, along with Kirstenbosch and Arderne, are the most beautiful green spaces with historical significance in the Western Cape. These particular gardens date back to the 1650's, when the Dutch utilized the natural spring water running down from Table Mountain to establish a small area for agriculture. Now, City Parks is re-establishing part of the garden as an educational tool. You can bring a picnic or grab a bite at the small Garden Tea Room. There are several museums set on the periphery of the garden, including two of the best rainy day museums: the South African National Gallery and Iziko South Africa Museum & Planetarium.