Slangkop Nature Reserve

46 Lighthouse Road
Website
| +27 21 783 1717
Lighting the way of the Snake's Head Cape Town South Africa

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 3pm

On a short road trip around the tip of the Cape, I'd been fortunate to be shown a lighthouse from the hillside road which runs along the coast.

Working my way down to the beach, I eventually found the Kommetjie lighthouse and Slangkop Nature reserve, which form part of the Table Mountain National Park.

A short walk along the boardwalk, with the slow setting sun and great weather made for some amazing views with the lighthouse in the background!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

