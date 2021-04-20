Slangkop Nature Reserve
46 Lighthouse Road
| +27 21 783 1717
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 3pm
Lighting the way of the Snake's HeadOn a short road trip around the tip of the Cape, I'd been fortunate to be shown a lighthouse from the hillside road which runs along the coast.
Working my way down to the beach, I eventually found the Kommetjie lighthouse and Slangkop Nature reserve, which form part of the Table Mountain National Park.
A short walk along the boardwalk, with the slow setting sun and great weather made for some amazing views with the lighthouse in the background!