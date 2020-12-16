The Hottest Spots for Apéro Hour in Paris
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Of the traditions that the French uphold with near-religious obsession, carving time in their schedules for a late afternoon/early evening drink at happy hour is perhaps the most important. Unwind from your day and sidle up to the bar at one of these hot spots. No matter your preference - beer, wine or cocktails - they have a tipple for all tastes.
34 Rue Duperré, 75009 Paris, France
Among its many, recent claims to fame, the South Pigalle (SoPi in anglophone parlance) neighborhood has become synonymous with cool cocktail bars and creative after-hours hangouts. The quirky spot that seemed to pioneer it all was Le Carmen, a...
67 Rue de Lancry, 75010 Paris, France
The folks behind this bistro a vins and wine shop are part of the sincere network of people in our neighborhood who share the same values I have—they take risks, they’re curious, they care about the environment. This is where my husband and I buy...
43 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Now you can sample the cuisine of celebrated local chefs by visiting their walk-in wine bars. Braden Perkins eases his elegant culinary style at Verjus’s downstairs bar (47 Rue de Montpensier), where groups share small plates of succulent pork...
32 Rue Cler, 75007 Paris, France
Cafe L'Eclair is everything you expect when you think of the perfect French cafe: delicious cafe au lait, croissants and tartine and a bonus, this cafe turns into a cocktail bar after dark. Another benefit of this lovely cafe is its location on...
45 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
When I first moved to the 11th arrondissement, rue Oberkampf hadn't yet shaken off the vestiges of its grungy, working-class past and was lined mostly with dive bars, ethnic take-away joints and merchants (fishmongers, cheese-mongers, florists,...
5 Rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, France
In 1911, American star jockey Tod Sloan took a bar in Manhattan, dismantled it, and shipped it to Paris. At the time, American tourists and members of the artistic and literary communities were beginning to visit the City of Light in...
228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
You wouldn't be surprised to hear someone asking for their martini "shaken, not stired" in this über elegant bar that recalls Lord Grantham's study and smells of old money. Tucked in the side of the lobby of the Hotel Meurice, sneaker clad...
73 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Le Floréal initially made it onto my list of local places whose burgers and cocktails came highly recommended but began extensive renovations on the exterior and interior of the restaurant just as I was prepping my belly. Weeks later, the team...
5 Rue du Nil, 75002 Paris, France
Frenchie (the restaurant) is nearly impossible to get into, but the wine bar across the street provides a taste of chef Gregory Marchand’s housemade charcuterie and pasta, as well as small plates such as homemade smoked trout and burrata cheese...
1 Rue Théophile Roussel, 75012 Paris, France
During oyster season from October through April (any month with an “r” in it), locals flock to Le Baron Rouge, a lowbrow wine bar in the 12th arrondissement. Customers use just about any available space (the tops of recycling bins, the roofs of...
52 Rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris, France
Prior to opening the amazing Verjus Restaurant and Verjus wine bar, Americans Braden Perkins and Laura Adrian owned the Hidden Supper Club, an Internet-access-only series of hosted meals in their Palais Royal apartment. Luckily for us, the moved...
67 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011 Paris, France
There's a new wave of wine bars in Paris, ones that champion natural wine (a step beyond organic) and serve artful small plates. Camille Fremont's La Buvette (not to be confused with Buvette restaurant) is considered one of the best; the place has...
