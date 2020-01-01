The Essential Patagonia
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Explore Patagonia's epic wilderness in style. We've curated a list of the most fabulous hotels in the region as well as the top outfitters and guides to take you into the wild.
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Km 5, 5 Norte S/N, Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
If there were ever a hotel with history, it’s the Singular Patagonia. Opened as a hotel in November 2011, the original building once served as a post-Victorian cold-storage factory built by the British in 1915 for the purpose of processing sheep’s...
Salta 308, R8400 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
For the people of the Patagonian steppe, horseback has long been their principal means of transportation. On Overseas Adventure Travel's Chile & Argentina: Andes to Patagonia trip, you'll mount a horse and ride in the open country at the...
Av. San Martín 1776, Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Experience astonishing scenery, magnificent panoramas, and mesmerizing beauty across Argentina! In cosmopolitan Buenos Aires, enjoy a tango lesson with professional Argentinean Tango Dancers. From El Calafate, travel to the Perito Moreno Glacier...
Cerro Torre
Patagonia is a climbers and hikers mecca, and although you may have to walk eight hours to see the best of it, I promise you will be well rewarded. Cerro Torre is the quintessential Patagonian peak, looking almost statesman like rising up amongst...
Fundo Sierra Nevada S/N, Machalí, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
About a two-and-a-half hour drive from Santiago (or 30 minutes by helicopter), Puma Lodge is located in the Andean foothills near the Argentine border. The lodge is part of the Chilean-owned Noi hotel group, which also has properties in Patagonia,...
Av. Caupolicán, Aysén, Región de Aysén del General Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, Chile
Board the super adventurer yacht, the Atmosphere, belonging to Nomads of the Seas, and cruise 400 nautical miles south from Puerto Montt towards the Taitao Peninsula into the maze of Chilean channels and fjords making up the northern part of...
Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Consisting of 25 domes, EcoCamp was inspired by the round houses of ancient tribes that formerly inhabited the area now known as Torres del Paine National Park. There are three categories of domes, all made from green plastic with sheer...
Futaleufú, Los Lagos Region, Chile
This all-inclusive, week-long trip will take you to the banks of the legendary and majestic Futaleufu River. Raft, kayak, and hike to your heart's content, dine on fine wine and home-cooked meals, and wind down in your rustic riverside bungalow....
No that is not the address of the estancia. It is well over two hours from the airport at San Martin de los Andes and five from Bariloche over dusty, rutted roads in Northern Patagonia Argentina. But that is just what the owners and their guests...
