The Essential Guide to Tel Aviv
Collected by Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert
When people who have never been to Israel think of Tel Aviv, they tend to think it's a provincial Middle Eastern city with slow-motion camels, armed soldiers everywhere, and some ancient Bible-time monuments around. But Tel Aviv is a stylish, completely contemporary Mediterranean metropolis filled with chic and bustling cafes, an exciting culture scene, fashionable trendy boutiques, beautiful lively people and a roaring nightlife.
Ge'ula St 40, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Named after the Belgian monarch who was a personal friend of Mayor Dizengoff, this prominent square is surrounded by some interesting monuments. The Bauhaus-style Pagoda House, now made over as a luxury apartment building, was built in 1924 as a...
Kalischer St 25, Yafo, 6516505, Israel
Built in the 1910's, the Big Synagogue in Allenby street is one of the known monuments in Tel Aviv which serves as a cultural and religious center for the many residents in the area. When it was constructed,it’s beautiful dome stood in stark...
Olei Zion St, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The ever-colorful Jaffa Flea Market, in operation for more than 100 years, inhabits a portside neighborhood of alleyways, covered walkways, and outdoor verandas. Wander the endless market streets to find restored antiques and handicrafts, Judaica...
HaCarmel St 11, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The Carmel Market is the largest outdoors market in Tel Aviv and sells everything from toiletries, clothes, meat, fruit and vegetables and some delicatessen cheese. Like in a lot of outdoors markets, the fruit and vegetables are displayed in such...
Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Neve Tzedek, the city oldest neighbourhood is a colorful oasis with an atmosphere that evokes an artists’ colony or a small village. Spotted with colored old houses next to remodeled ones. Lots of great restaurants, wine bars and the Suzanne...
Tarsat Ave 2, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Habima Theater is the National Theater of Israel. The building, originally from 1946 was in the Bauhaus style and was going through some renovations that lasted for few years. The new building, which contains various halls was opened to the public...
Rothschild Blvd, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Rothschild Blvd is a real gem of Bauhaus architecture. A tree-lined boulevard with old trees, lined with benches and dotted with outdoor coffee kiosks and some chess tables. This is one of the most charming places to stroll, bicycle and hang out....
Tel Aviv Marina
Tel Aviv's shore is 14 km long. A new boardwalk runs along the beach from Bat Yam in the south up to Herzliya in the north. If you want to escape the craziness of the city and unwind for a bit or breath some fresh salty air, head West toward the...
Old City, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Jaffa, the oldest seaport in the world, is home to a vibrant multiethnic community of Muslims, Christians, and Jews next to Tel Aviv. Archaeology and ancient documents show that Jaffa has been in existence as a port city for more than 4,000...
The Golda Meir Cultural and Art Center, Sderot Sha'ul HaMelech 27, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art has doubled its exhibition space only recently with the compilation of the new building, designed by the American architect Preston Scott Cohen. The innovative building became an International landmark and attracts a lot...
Yehieli St 5, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6514946, Israel
I am always enchanted by the beautiful building of Suzanne Delllal Dance and Theater Center, located in the historic neighborhood Neve Tsedek, in the south of Tel Aviv. The Center is home for dance and the premier presenter of Israeli and...
Neharde'a St, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Next time you travel to Israel and interested in an exceptional and different dining experience, I highly recommend to check the new website of EatWith, to book a dinner with locals. EatWith is a global community (started in Israel) that invites...
Levinsky, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
One of the best ways to experience a country is through its food. There are quite a lot of open markets in Israel (shuk) and local companies started running some culinary tours in Tel Aviv. For tourists who don't know where to go and which markets...
Yehuda ha-Levi St 79/81, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
“Alon and I are regulars for Friday breakfast. We love their take on the Arab dish shakshuka. In the original, eggs are poached in a sauce of tomatoes and red peppers, but here they use green peppers instead of red, and they add goat...
Rabbi Yohanan St 8, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Every time I visit the flea market in Jaffa, I must stop for a cup of coffee or a bite at Pua restaurant. The space looks like a retro apartment my grandparents used to have, filled with furnitures and decorations well collected from the vintage...
Yavne St 21, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Located in Alma Boutique Hotel, Alma Lounge is a bohemian chic space with a mix of Georgian inspired furniture blended with local contemporary Art. The chef, Yonatan Roshfeld, is a well known figure in Israel and the restaurant is one of the most...
Kalischer St 25, Yafo, 6516505, Israel
While it’s located mere minutes from Tel Aviv’s trademark beaches, the Brown TLV Urban Hotel is decidedly city-centric. Not coincidentally, it’s also in the center of town, surrounded by an array of distinctive neighborhoods like...
Montefiore St 36, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Though it sits squarely in Tel Aviv’s Lev Ha’ir (the heart of the city), Hotel Montefiore feels almost hidden away, not least because of the fact that greenery shrouds much of the restored 1922 mansion. Gaze out the window of the lobby...
