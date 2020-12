Bonjour, and welcome to your introductory course to the culinary flavor of St Barths. St Barths may look nothing like France, but there's a culinary cord that connects the two countries across continents and oceans. Embrace fine French cuisine flecked with Caribbean influences at some of the most remarkable restaurants in all of paradise – some dishes come with premium French price tags attached, while others, like superb local island fare, can be had for a song.