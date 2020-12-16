Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Views in Tokyo

Collected by Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert
Get some distance from the neon lights of Tokyo. Head to high ground and take in the sights from these spots—from hotel bars to observation towers or simply hills—for a new and thrilling perspective on the city.
Save Place

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

2-chōme-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 163-8001, Japan
View of Tokyo at dusk as seen from the 54th floor observation deck of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Nishi-shinjuku. Admission to the observatory is free and well worth it for a fantastic, sweeping view of the Tokyo skyline.
More Details >
Save Place

Roppongi Hills (六本木ヒルズ)

6-chōme-10-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-6108, Japan
Watching the sunset from Roppongi Hills was my favorite Tokyo experience. We bought tickets to the Mori Art Museum, which included entrance to the observation deck on the 52nd floor of Mori Tower. We payed 1500 yen ($17) for the museum and...
More Details >
Save Place

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

6-chōme-11-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-0032, Japan
In recent years the construction of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower and Tokyo Midtown has made Roppongi a high end shopping destination. Tokyo Midtown and Mori Tower combine art and fashion. Tokyo Midtown tauts stores like Pleats Please Issey Miyake,...
More Details >
Save Place

Imperial Palace (皇居)

1-1 Chiyoda, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-8111, Japan

The residence of Japan’s imperial family is located inside a lovely park in the heart of Tokyo. The palace was originally built in 1888, after the capital moved from Kyoto to Tokyo, and then restored followingdamage incurred during World War II....

More Details >
Save Place

Excel Air Helicopter Cruising

14 Chidori, Urayasu, Chiba 279-0032, Japan
I am high above Tokyo at night in a helicopter somewhere near Roppongi. Excel Air Service offers a number of excellent helicopter cruising packages that allow you to experience Tokyo and Yokohama in a way no other method of transportation can—...
More Details >
Save Place

Rainbow Bridge

Minato, Tokyo 105-0000, Japan
The Tokyo skyline from Rainbow Bridge is a must see while visiting Tokyo. The trip across the bridge can take a few hours by foot or just have your camera ready to take some beautiful shots while driving across this beautiful bridge.
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without