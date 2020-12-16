The Best Views in Tokyo
Collected by Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert
Get some distance from the neon lights of Tokyo. Head to high ground and take in the sights from these spots—from hotel bars to observation towers or simply hills—for a new and thrilling perspective on the city.
2-chōme-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 163-8001, Japan
View of Tokyo at dusk as seen from the 54th floor observation deck of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Nishi-shinjuku. Admission to the observatory is free and well worth it for a fantastic, sweeping view of the Tokyo skyline.
6-chōme-10-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-6108, Japan
Watching the sunset from Roppongi Hills was my favorite Tokyo experience. We bought tickets to the Mori Art Museum, which included entrance to the observation deck on the 52nd floor of Mori Tower. We payed 1500 yen ($17) for the museum and...
6-chōme-11-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-0032, Japan
1-1 Chiyoda, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-8111, Japan
14 Chidori, Urayasu, Chiba 279-0032, Japan
I am high above Tokyo at night in a helicopter somewhere near Roppongi. Excel Air Service offers a number of excellent helicopter cruising packages that allow you to experience Tokyo and Yokohama in a way no other method of transportation can—...
Minato, Tokyo 105-0000, Japan
The Tokyo skyline from Rainbow Bridge is a must see while visiting Tokyo. The trip across the bridge can take a few hours by foot or just have your camera ready to take some beautiful shots while driving across this beautiful bridge.
