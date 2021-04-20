Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rainbow Bridge

Minato, Tokyo 105-0000, Japan
Website
| +81 3-5463-0224
Tokyo Skyline from Rainbow Bridge Minato Japan
Walk the Rainbow Bridge Minato Japan
Tokyo Skyline from Rainbow Bridge Minato Japan
Walk the Rainbow Bridge Minato Japan

Tokyo Skyline from Rainbow Bridge

The Tokyo skyline from Rainbow Bridge is a must see while visiting Tokyo. The trip across the bridge can take a few hours by foot or just have your camera ready to take some beautiful shots while driving across this beautiful bridge.
By Jennifer Kendall

More Recommendations

Erin Bogar
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Walk the Rainbow Bridge

Walk along Tokyo's Rainbow Bridge from Minato-ku to Odaiba. The bridge crosses Tokyo Bay and has fantastic views of Tokyo Tower (Japan's version of the Eiffel Tower) and Odaiba's erector set style Fuji TV Building. The 30 minute walk is beautiful at sunset when you can see the bridge, white by day and a multicolored illumination at night.

Odaiba is known for it's futuristic architecture, the Oedo Onsen Monogatari hot springs, and giant shopping complexes.

From Shibaurafuto Station, walk 10 minutes south and you'll find an elevator to the pedestrian walkway along the Rainbow bridge.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points