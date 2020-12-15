The Best Trails and Hikes Around Santa Fe
Collected by Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert
Hiking in this enchanted land is a must, with options varying from light to vigorous. Accessible all-season terrain is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts who relish canyon lands, peaks, and elevation inclines—not to mention pristine air and picturesque tableaux. Expect to see flawless aspen groves and wide panoramas of Santa Fe and the surrounding desert, and don't forget to carry water.
Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The popular Dale Ball Trails system offers 23.4 miles of interconnected high-altitude desert trails in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where piñon and juniper forest greet sturdy ponderosa trees as you ascend to...
Upper Canyon Rd & Cerro Gordo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
For an easy, tranquil hike close to town, try the Nature Conservancy Loop, nestled between the Santa Fe National Forest and Upper Canyon Road. Running through a former reservoir site, the gentle 1.5-mile trail offers a...
Tent Rocks, New Mexico 87025, USA
Forty miles southwest of Santa Fe, you find the awesome, magical Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument, a series of mind-blowing, conical sandstone formations that resemble indented ocean waves. Chose from one of two trails—one on ground...
1105 La Cuchara Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
For a welcome reprieve from city life, steer to the northwest part of Santa Fe to find this network of 25 miles of easy, multipurpose trails. Simply stroll, take a long run, or hop on horseback to wind through a high-desert...
The fantastic Aspen Vista Trail is higher up in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains along a rocky, dirt road. The trailhead commences at 9,900 feet and tops out at 12,000 feet (at the summit of the Santa Fe ski basin) and provides more exertion and...
Santa Fe, NM, USA
Santa Fe ski area (as well as Taos) is one of my favorite ski resorts in the world. Although it's not the biggest, it has a great mixture of runs for experts as well as beginners, and what always impresses me is that for such a small ski area, how...
Winsor Trail, New Mexico, USA
Atalaya Mountain, New Mexico 87505, USA
Starting from a trailhead at the small campus of St. John's College, the Atalaya Mountain Trail begins simply and then rises to a steep and challenging 5.4-mile hike that'll leave you grateful for having made the effort. (Shorten the...
15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544, USA
I’m not sure at what age humans develop the skill to stand still and appreciate scenery, but based on a scientific survey of kids who live in my house, it’s not age seven. (On a trip to the Canadian Rockies, as my wife and I snapped photos of the...
1800 Upper Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
The artist Randall Davey (part of the Santa Fe Art Colony) painted and worked at this former studio turned National Audubon Society on Upper Canyon Road. The land is now a preserved wildlife sanctuary (with a vast variety of birds like the...
