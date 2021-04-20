The Best Things to Do in Sweden

One of the biggest engineering feats in Swedish history, Göta Canal connects the east and west coasts, along the way crossing Sweden’s two largest lakes, Vänern and Vättern. Originally created to help the country’s industries transport goods, the canal is popular today with tourists who enjoy crossing the country at a leisurely pace. The M/S Juno, for instance, is a 29-cabin cruiser dating from 1874 (it’s one of the world’s oldest cruise ships) that makes the trip in four days. Fans of Scandinavian crime dramas, take note: A cruise on the Göta was the setting for Roseanna, the first novel by famed crime-writing duo Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö.