The Best Things to Do in Abu Dhabi
Collected by Jonathan Burr , AFAR Local Expert
Abu Dhabi is all about the extremes. The capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi's blend of elegant (visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque), opulent (see Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi), futuristic (head to Masdar City), and, well, great beaches (ah, Nurai Island), is fascinating, delightful, and, at times, mind-boggling.
A visit to the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is worth every minute of the drive out of Dubai (about 45 minutes). This facility, the only one in the world, is devoted to the preservation and health of these amazing which play a central role in the...
No matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the...
Water sports abound in Abu Dhabi, especially in its many inland tributaries. One of the more popular kayaking spots is the Mangrove National Park, which emerges in a tangle of roots from the Khor al-Baghal Bay, southeast of Al-Reem Island....
A hub of new development, Marina Island (bridged to Abu Dhabi Island) draws people in to the Marina Mall, fishing, local restaurants, and Marina Eye—a ferris wheel that opened in time for the winter holidays in 2015. Right across the street from...
If you want to take to the sea when in Abu Dhabi, hire a boat to ferry you to Sir Bani Yas Island. Anantara operates three resorts on Sir Bani Yas, and any one of them can arrange for a wildlife drive around the 34-square-mile nature reserve that...
One of Abu Dhabi's great pleasures is the ease with which one can escape to a seemingly remote paradise within minutes. If you’d like a tropical getaway without a drive or flight, take a 10-minute ferry from Saadiyat Island and stay at the luxury...
The annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Yas Island is one of the UAE's top annual tourist attractions, but you may wonder: What is the track—the Yas Marina Circuit—used for during the other 51 weeks of the year? Well, of course, there are races at...
While the United Arab Emirates is young, the region's rich heritage is timeless. Warehouse421 is an Abu Dhabi space like no other—it serves as a cultural center, museum, art gallery, and creative-community hub for regional artists who put together...
Just a few short years after its opening, the NYUAD Art Gallery has made its presence known on Abu Dhabi's growing contemporary-art scene, with its unexpected exhibitions by students, local artists, and international creators like Chinese sculptor...
Whether you’re rolling with kids or hunting for a bar and DJ by the clear waters with other partygoers, the amenities at Yas Beach will be sure to accommodate your needs. It's situated along Al-Raha Creek, an inlet off the Persian Gulf, and...
Some experienced travelers would never consider a hotel a “sight,” but Emirates Palace is a full-blown spectacle. A world onto itself, this luxurious spot opened in 2006 to the tune of roughly $6 billion with every conceivable...
About 20 minutes from downtown, there's a long, flat stretch of sand called Kite Beach because local kitesurfers flock here every afternoon when the wind picks up. You can rent a kiteboard and hire a coach for the day to teach you the...
As a visitor in Abu Dhabi, you often ask yourself: “But where are the Emiratis?” Many of the attractions in the city were designed specifically for tourists, and you may not get a sense of how the typical Emirati family spends their leisure time....
Manarat al-Saadiyat, Arabic for "place of enlightenment," is a unique gallery and visitor center dedicated to the future. As Saadiyat Island undergoes a massive transformation into a modern cultural hub, Manarat al-Saadiyat tells the story of its...
