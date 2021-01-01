The Best Things to Do and See in the Great Smoky Mountains
Collected by Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert
How can you go wrong when you're surrounded by spectacular hills, crashing waterfalls, shaded paths, glinting mountain lakes, winding highways with dramatic overlooks, and all of it within reach of Dollywood? Come to the Smokies and have some natural fun.
Save Place
2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, USA
Those who have never visited Dollywood may be surprised that Dolly Parton’s namesake attraction is anything but a dusty tourist trap up in the hills. In fact, it’s a world-class amusement park with top-notch thrill rides for all ages....
Save Place
United States
Straddling the border between North Carolina and Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains is America’s most visited national park. Among the forests and ancient mountains, visitors find a vast array of plant and animal life as well as vestiges of...
Save Place
2230 Hidden Mountain Rd, Sevierville, TN 37876, USA
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is home to over 800 miles of trails, and you’ll encounter crowds on only about a dozen of those. Sharing the magical, remote parts of the mountain range is what led husband-and-wife team Erik and Vesna...
Save Place
Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Many of the Smoky Mountains’ earliest tourists came here to shop from local craftsmen, popularized by the Pi Beta Phi women’s fraternity that chose supporting these mountain folk artists as their cause. In 1912, the women established a...
Save Place
1080 Ski Lodge Rd, Maggie Valley, NC 28751, USA
The Southeast may not offer the never-ending runs of the Rockies, but when you need your fix, snow is snow, and Cataloochee’s 740 feet of vertical drop and 5,400-foot summit elevation rank it among the region’s best. Five lifts service...
Save Place
135 Smokemont Riding Stables Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719, USA
Smokemont’s horseback-riding routes, which average $30/hour per rider, can easily fill the better part of a day spent outside. The most popular ride is a 2.5-hour expedition that climbs uphill to a hidden mountain waterfall. It’s...
Save Place
155 Branam Hollow Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
On a mountainside surrounded by the national park, this nine–zip-line course stands apart from many of its competitors in the Southeast. Owned and designed by professionals who build courses all over the world (they own a second in-house location...
Save Place
Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
This 5.5 mile long one way road trip amidst the bustling town of Gatlinburg is a must see for visitors to the Smokies. This road is full of great nooks and crannies offering a glimpse into Appalachian history. Get here early to avoid the traffic...
Save Place
Oconaluftee Indian Village, Cherokee, NC 28719, USA
Native American history comes alive at this re-creation of a Cherokee village that’s designed to replicate life in 1760, when European contact begins to negatively affect the tribe. Visitors experience life and witness skills that have been...
Save Place
576 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Accessible only via a gondola or chairlift, this mountaintop theme park features fun for the whole family. Thrill rides like a double zip line and single-rail mountain coaster appeal to adrenaline seekers, while the treetop skybridge—the...
Save Place
7230 Grassy Branch Rd, Bryson City, NC 28713, USA
Fontana Lake, on Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s southwest border, is a worthy vacation destination. Easily accessed from Bryson City, NorthCarolina, the lake offers camping, hiking, fishing, and boating in one of Appalachia’s most scenic...
Save Place
469 Brookside Village Way, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Streams in the Smoky Mountains are among the most productive mountain trout fisheries in the world, but without knowing where to go, you’re likely to do a lot more fishing than catching. The staff at the Smoky Mountain Angler,...
Save Place
Rainbow Falls Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Rainbow Falls is known for producing a visible rainbow on sunny days. Close to get to from downtown Gatlinburg, this is a fairly popular hike although not for the ill prepared. It's rated moderate to difficult and is a 5.4 mile roundtrip with...
Save Place
United States
A quintessential Appalachian waterfall, Hen Wallow spans 90 vertical feet and spills silvery currents of water over ink-dark slabs of rock. Mosses cover the nearby cliffs, and salamanders swim in the pool below the falls. (30 salamander species...
Save Place
Black Mountain, NC 28711, USA
OK, America has plenty of beautiful little mountain towns. I just happened to catch this one on a quiet, low-season day and I was utterly charmed. The secondhand bookshop was a thing of joy - run by a woman who knew her Dorothy Parker from her...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News Croatia Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Tips + News It’s Official—Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel, CDC Says
- 4 Museums + Galleries Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to Nearly 30 U.S. Cities
- 5 Museums + Galleries The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online