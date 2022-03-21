The Smoky Mountain Angler
Streams in the Smoky Mountains are among the most productive mountain trout fisheries in the world, but without knowing where to go, you’re likely to do a lot more fishing than catching. The staff at the Smoky Mountain Angler, Gatlinburg’s most respected tackle and guide shop, can point you in the right direction. Better yet, they can take you there, whether you want to target trout or bass. They’re also proficient in the quickly growing technique of Euro nymphing, featuring fast-sinking flies that open up waters that are nearly impossible to fish with a traditional approach. The Angler also sells fishing licenses and rents waders and rods, so even if you’re determined to have a solo outing, it’s a smart first stop.