Anakeesta

576 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA
Website
| +1 865-325-2400
Sun - Thur 9am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 10pm

Anakeesta

Accessible only via a gondola or chairlift, this mountaintop theme park features fun for the whole family. Thrill rides like a double zip line and single-rail mountain coaster appeal to adrenaline seekers, while the treetop skybridge—the longest in North America—is ideal for more mellow guests. Kids can even spend all day at the treehouse playground if they’re not distracted by the Catching Fireflies boutique or the promise of ice cream at Pearl’s Pie in the Sky. Also on-site are several dining options, from the Smokehouse BBQ food truck to the Cliff Top Grill & Bar, as well as an amphitheater for summer concerts and a memorial trail through the forest that was partly lost to the 2016 Gatlinburg fires. Whether you come for the rides, the food, or the hikes, Anakeesta is worth the trip up, if only for the views of Gatlinburg below and the towering Mount Le Conte to the east.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

