The Best Shopping in Puerto Rico
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
You want variety? Puerto Rico's shops and boutiques have got variety! Cigars, ice cream, must-haves for the beach, handicrafts, vintage clothes, antiques, housewares—shoppers beware.
6 Cll Sol, Rincon, PR 00677
Looking for something really unique to bring back from your time spent in Puerto Rico? Grab a t-shirt from Uncharted Studio (or a trucker hat, a bag, some stickers...). Established in 2005, this place put custom silk screening shirts on the map...
316 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
When I first found this store, I was overwhelmed. This place holds so many treasures, you'll need several trips to look through everything. Franky's is one of the most popular thrift/vintage stores in Puerto Rico, and likely only one of a few. The...
207 Calle San Francisco, San Juan, PR 00901
Concalma is the store of designer Matilsha Marxuach, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design who creates fair-trade products that are made and sourced locally. Her specialty is chic cloth bags and totes for men and women, and...
201 Calle de Tetuan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Shop for an authentic souvenir in Everything but Match, a store inspired by a T-shirt line designed by the owners' 6-year-old daughter. In this shop in Old San Juan, you'll find original art, accessories, and children's clothing made by local...
154 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Looking for a uniquely Puerto Rican souvenir? Check out El Galpon, a shop that specializes in high-quality panama hats and cigars. You'll also find a good selection of santos, the hand-carved wooden saints that are ubiquitous in Puerto Rican...
493 Km. 0.7, Hatillo 00659, Puerto Rico
This woman-owned artisanal aged-cheese producer was on the front wave of what is an increasingly vibrant local food movement. Wanda Otero, a microbiologist, decided to start her business in part to offer Puerto Ricans an alternative to expensive...
Calle Progreso #4 Local #1, Rincón, 00677, Puerto Rico
Ocean State of Mind is a flourishing store right in the ever-growing center of Rincon, PR. The town center has attracted many new businesses with the installment of its popular "Art Walk" on Thursday nights. You can find artisans from all over the...
204 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Travelers who love beautiful, locally made souvenirs, and who are concerned about their ethical sourcing, will want to stop by this shop in Old San Juan. Its inventory is composed entirely of goods that are made by Puerto Rican artisans and...
La Perla, San Juan, Puerto Rico
In the heart of El Viejo San Juan, the Plaza Colón (Columbus Plaza) is so much more than a place honoring an important piece of San Juan's history. Sure, snapping an Instagram photo in front of the bronze statue of Christopher Columbus, credited...
525 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, San Juan, 00918, Puerto Rico
Visitors with an itch for shopping should plan a trip to Plaza Las Américas. Puerto Rico’s first indoor mall is the largest mall in the Caribbean, with some 300 shops, including many big American brands. The food court...
PR-617, Morovis 00687, Puerto Rico
In 1862, the Panaderia La Patria (The Homeland Bakery) was established in the mountain town of Morovis. One of the oldest bakeries in the island, La Patria offers a variety of traditional Puerto Rican sweets like flan and quesitos (a pastry filled...
The Heladería de Lares, a 45-year-old family business, sells about 50 unusual flavors of ice cream up in the mountains. Salvador Berreto, known to the locals as Yinyo, founded the shop to commemorate the Grito de Lares, a battle for freedom that...
413 Carraterra Ramal, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
The Red Door Boutique is a relatively new gift shop to Rincon. You can find all sorts of handmade crafts and upscale items for host gifts or trinkets for yourself. Nautical and island themed, this is a great place to find something out of the...
105 Calle de La Fortaleza, San Juan, PR 00901
I think the most appealing aspect of Old San Juan is the architecture and design of the city. Residential apartment buildings have been converted to designer boutiques or little B&Bs, and interior courtyards invite hungry guests to relax and...
Carretera 413 Ramal, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
You can find a number of small craft boutiques in Rincon, but none as eclectic as The Mango Beach Shop. Owned by a longtime resident of Rincon, one of the first non Puerto Ricans to call the west coast home, it's a local legacy and favorite....
