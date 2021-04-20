Panaderia La Patria
PR-617, Morovis 00687, Puerto Rico
More info
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 12am
Eating Cross-Legged Bread in an 1862 BakeryIn 1862, the Panaderia La Patria (The Homeland Bakery) was established in the mountain town of Morovis. One of the oldest bakeries in the island, La Patria offers a variety of traditional Puerto Rican sweets like flan and quesitos (a pastry filled with cheese whipped with vanilla, eggs, and sugar).
But we all know the bakery best for its "pan de la patita echa." ("Echar la pata" is slang and can have various meanings, one of which is to start or throw yourself into something.) This is a kind of lard bread made only in Puerto Rico that looks like it has its legs crossed.
Ask them to show your the century-old red oven in which they make their different breads and pastries.