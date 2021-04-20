The Best Shopping in India’s Golden Triangle
Shopping in India’s Golden Triangle of Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra is a treasured affair for both locals and tourists. Open-air markets, government approved shops, bazaars, and luxury boutiques line the streets with goods ranging from precious gemstones to traditional attire. Several markets, including Dilli Haat, feature permanent and transitional vendors who showcase products from across India. Get lost in the labyrinth of silver and spices at Chandni Chowk or bargain for handicrafts and textiles at Janpath. Work with a perfumer to create your perfect scent at Bapu Bazaar.
Mata Naina Devi Marg
Home Saaz is an Indian version of Bed, Bath and Beyond. The modern space offers large showrooms and solutions for interior decor. Although many items are contemporary and westernized, the real gems are the bedspreads, duvet covers, tablecloths, pillow coverings, and linens. There is also a line of women’s ethnic wear.
Opposite, MI Road, Ajmeri Gate, Jayanti Market, Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
Skip the hassle and haggling of street souvenir shopping—and be assured of the quality of the goods—at this government-run emporium stocked with examples of all of Rajasthan’s signature arts and crafts. It’s easy to get carried away amid the swirl of colors and textures, surrounded by hanging wooden puppets dressed in traditional garb, shelves lined with bright blue-and-yellow pottery, and stacks of block-printed and tie-dyed textiles. Larger items like rugs, trunks, and furniture (including bed frames, cabinets, and doors) will probably need to be shipped, while giftables like painted picture frames, carved figurines, pillow cases, brassware, and embroidered wall coverings should fit nicely in a second suitcase.
Shop No. 348, MI Road, Jayanti Market, New Colony, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
For centuries, Rajasthan—and Jaipur in particular—has served as the epicenter of India’s gemstone industry; as far back as the early-1700’s, the skilled craftsmen of this region were cutting, shaping, and polishing about 90 percent of the stones used by the country’s jewelry makers. This legendary Jaipur shop has been witness to nearly all that history, with the founding Kasliwal family serving as jewelers to the Maharajas of the Mughal empire—followed by a long list of international royalty, presidents, and celebrities; they’ve even been granted honors by the British Crown, and their pieces have been exhibited at London’s Somerset House and New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Stop in to ogle the glittering goods—which are available in traditional, modern, and vintage-inspired styles—and learn a bit about the expert artistry and craftsmanship that goes into creating them. Prices run the gamut, so there’s something for most budgets, but be warned that most of the pieces are designed to dazzle. There are also Gem Palace outposts in luxury hotels throughout India (including some Oberoi and Taj locations), as well as a few partner boutiques outside of the subcontinent.
Baba Kharak Singh Marg,, Connaught Place, Hanuman Road Area, Raja Bazar Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
There is nothing fancy or flashy about this popular garment shop in Connaught Place - and that is just how the locals like it. Its unassuming exterior leads to a space filled with woven and fashion textiles. The outlet, established in 1956, recently expanded its product line to include leather, bamboo, and cane. Many garments are designed by professionals at the National Institute of Design and National Institute of Fashion Technology.
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels, multicolored facades, beautifully decorated shops, and the fragrances emanating from the potpourri of eateries that line the historic alleys. The tour covers 20 main sites—palaces, mansions, elegant shrines, and colorful bazaars—and finishes at an 1860 haveli (mansion) where you’ll visit a gallery of photos depicting the lifestyle of Mughals, as well as a small lounge where you can relax and try some typical snacks.
Queens Rd
I happened upon this moment at a night market in Jaipur, India, which has some of the best shopping for beaded crafts, jewelry, ceramics, carpets and textiles. This jewelry stand in Johari Bazaar was crowded with women interested in the necklaces, bracelets, and trinkets on offer in abundance. Markets all over India are fascinating, colorful places and provide a great sense of nearly every aspect of the culture, whether it be the degree of religious devotion, the styles of dress and adornment, or the delicious gastronomy. Soak it all in, but give yourself plenty of time....
Find clothing, accessories, and home decor from India’s coolest designers at Hot Pink’s boutiques in Narain Niwas Palace and Amber Fort. Its hanging fish-scale lamp by Thierry Journo of Idli Design is covered in gold leaf. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
No.H-2, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, India
Ogaan both exhibits and sells the latest in Indian fashion. It is a showcase and retail space—a unique experience that pairs design and canvas. Some of the biggest names in Indian fashion have launched their collections at Ogaan. The 6,000 sq ft flagship boutique features clothing, jewelry and accessories.
144, G.F., DLF Place Mall, Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India
Forest Essentials bath and body products were developed after years of research with Ayurvedic physicians. They use their own spring water in each item, and its therapeutic properties have been certified as being rich in mineral deposits. The company also employs local labor in the villages of Uttaranchal. Try the the Mashobra Honey and Vanilla Bath and Shower Oil, Rose and Cardamom Butter Soap, Kashmiri Walnut Gel Facial Scrub, Jasmine Madurai Diffuser Oil, and Cane Sugar and Tamarind Body Polisher. There are several retail stores in Delhi, including Khan Market and Greater Kailash Market.
Meena Bazaar, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Meena Bazaar carries an extensive collection of traditional attire, including lehengas, sarees, kurtis, and suits. Shopping here is a sensory experience - the textures, beads, colors and embellishments reflect both customary and contemporary designs. The store was established in Delhi in 1970 by Suresh Manglani and has expanded to locations in Agra, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Noida, and Lucknow. At Meena Bazaar the costs reflect the quality. Prices are affordable - not cheap - but the clothing is hand-crafted, durable, and will last years after being unpacked from the suitcase.