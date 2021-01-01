The Best Shopping in Copenhagen
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
No city does design quite like the Copenhagen, be it clothing, furniture, housewares, or toys. Spend a day on Strøget, Copenhagen's main shopping street (and the longest pedestrian street in the world!) to find large brands and department stores, or scour nearby Læderstræde for clothing and housewares. Explore the Latin Quarter, where many up-and-coming Danish designers are located.
Frederiksborggade 21, 1362 København, Denmark
Foodies, rejoice. Torvehallerne is a one-stop shop for several meals, snacks, and gourmet groceries or gastronomical gifts. It's an airy, light-filled building with all kinds of purveyors, from fantastic coffee shops, chefs cooking fresh pasta and...
Østergade 52, 1100 København, Denmark
Illum is one of two major Danish department store chains. The store is famous for its excellent selection and taste and features fashion, interior and design options as well as a large beauty section. It even features a delightful bakery with...
Vester Voldgade 92, 1552 København, Denmark
Danish tobacco dominates the pipe tobacco scene and can be found in shops all over the world. As part of this tradition, Denmark also has a number of extremely skilled pipe artisans who craft handmade Danish pipes. The Danish Pipe Shop is staffed...
Strøget, København, Denmark
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants. Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must...
Amagertorv 24, 1160 København, Denmark
This Nordic chain and local favorite specializes in items for the home. It places a heavy focus on design and functionality. Many products are changed out weekly, while other staples are more static. Inventory draws from exclusive content created...
Amagertorv 10, 1160 København, Denmark
This is one of the best places to see Danish design featured all in one place. From the bathroom, to furniture, home accessories, kitchenware and lighting you can find many of the leading names in Danish design represented here.
Østergade 18, 1100 København, Denmark
Founded in 1925, Bang & Olufsen is a Danish company famous for its incredible audio quality and sleek visual style. Not limited to audio devices, it is well worth a visit to the B&O store to see the products they're currently marketing to the...
Vimmelskaftet 37, 1161 København, Denmark
Denmark is the home of Lego and if you're traveling with kids in Copenhagen, it shouldn't be missed. It's located along the Stroget – the pedestrian shopping district in the city center of Copenhagen. You can either split up with one adult takes...
Bredgade 3, 1260 København, Denmark
This elegant store close to Kongens Nytorv and the bustling waterside bars of Nyhavn showcases two floors of classic 20th-century Danish design. Even if you’re not shopping for a new Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair or a Hans Wegner Wishbone Chair,...
Jægersborggade 27, 2200 København, Denmark
It's easy to spend half a day exploring Copenhagen's street Jægersborggade. The block is lined with some of the city's best shops and restaurants including Coffee Collective, Manfreds, Meyer's Bakery, and my favorite ceramics studio, Keramiker....
1112 k, Pilestræde 29, 1112 København, Denmark
This is my favorite design shop in Copenhagen. Dedicated to contemporary Danish design, Hay occupies a historic building overlooking the car-free Strøget district. You’ll find furniture and accessories inspired by midcentury design and pieces by...
Frederiksberggade 36, 1459 København, Denmark
This boutique glove shop has been creating gloves for more than 200 years and has the rare ability to claim that they are an official purveyor to Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark. It doesn't look terribly fancy, but this place is well worth a...
Østergade 61, 2, 1100 København, Denmark
There are two reasons to pop into the two-story showroom Hay House. The first, and most important, is that this is one of the best places to see what’s new and interesting in contemporary Danish design. The store is filled with cool,...
Kongens Nytorv 13, 1095 København, Denmark
If you want a one-stop place to shop, Magasin Du Nord is an absolute must and has its flagship store located on Kongens Nytorv immediately opposite the metro. While not the cheapest in Copenhagen, most of your major Nordic brands are represented...
Frederiksberggade 40, 1459 København, Denmark
Vera Moda is a women's clothing line run by the Danish company Besteller. It has been extremely succesful and has numerous locations around Copenhagen, though perhaps the most convenient of these is the store on Strøget.
Amagertorv 6, 1160 København, Denmark
From the formal to the casual, various patterns of the distinctive blue-and-white china that’s a familiar sight in Danish homes are artfully displayed in the three-story flagship store on Amagertorv. Upstairs you’ll find impeccably...
Amagertorv 4, 1160 København, Denmark
This jeweler has a reputation for excellence and its relationship with Danish Royalty. With a Danish heritage, the brand bears the label, "By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen of Denmark" and is known as the go-to jeweler for Denmark's royalty....
Bredgade 68, 1260 København, Denmark
Design is one of Denmark’s great success stories. Given this close association with the country, it’s particularly fitting that Designmuseum Danmark is just around the corner from the Queen’s Palace. You’ll find scores of iconic...
Amagertorv 21, 1160 København, Denmark
H&M is a globally recognized Swedish brand that focuses on delivering Scandinavian-inspired fashion to the masses at extremely reasonable prices. While you can find boutique H&M shops all over Copenhagen, the Amagertorv store is one of the...
