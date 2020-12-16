Where are you going?
The Best Shopping in Abu Dhabi

Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
Shopping, the perfect pastime, in a country where fashion meets excruciatingly hot summer temperature. From traditional souks to air conditioned shopping center, many of Abu Dhabi's most popular shopping spots offer an out-of-the-heat place to gather, dine, sit and talk over coffee...and shop. The large malls all include a supermarket along with international shops from jewelry and fashion to home goods and technology. Each place has its own speciality, whether it be a fruit, meat, and fish market, or, even, a ferris wheel.
Marina Mall

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Visiting a shopping mall isn't always on my travel list, however the Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi is a uniquely entertaining experience. Opened in 2001 near the Corniche Road, they have nearly everything. In addition to luxury labels you can find some...
Heritage Touch Warehouse

These shops in and of themselves are a treasure trove of crafts from the region, but if you venture out to their warehouse, at Mina Zayed (also called the Zayed Port), you’ll find furniture, mirrors and heaps of rugs, from intricate wool kilims to...
Dalma Mall

19th St - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
Curves, lines, and a blend of Arabian art and modern design come together in the architecture and interiors of Dalma Mall. Grand entrances give way to shops and stores that can help you indulge in the UAE’s national pasttime: shopping. The movie...
New Souk

Garden Tower - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
On the site of a historic market place, the New Souk is a modern architectural take on traditional small-stall shopping. Intersecting corridors of airy, elaborate wooden panels guide you through the maze-like structure as you shop a range of...
WTC Souk

With a bit more Arabian flare than a typical shopping mall—and a design that comes from the regional souk architecture, the WTC Souk (or Central Market) is a replacement to an outdoor souk that stood in the same place until a fire destroyed it in...
WTC Mall

Garden Tower - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Nextdoor to the WTC Souk, stands a modern mall with department stores, restaurants, boutique shops, bookstores, and amenities. The more traditional souk architecture makes it a visually interesting place to visit. Historically a center for trade...
Mina Souq

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The fruit and vegetable market in Abu Dhabi has lost its old world looks but its character has remained incredibly charming. The vendors are excited to see new faces and are more than welcoming. The souq is located on the northeast corner of the...
Yas Mall

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Clean, refreshing, full of light, and a shopper's dream, Yas Mall is the newest of Abu Dhabi’s malls, set on Yas Island—where fast cars, a fast roller coaster, and mega-yachts arrive and depart regularly while shoppers enjoy fashion, food, and...
Mushrif Mall

Airport Road - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Centrally located on the Island of Abu Dhabi, Mushrif Mall is tried and true shopping mall where locals and expats spend lazy summer days. An impressive indoor market environment makes up part of this shopping center where fruits and vegetables...
