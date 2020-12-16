Where are you going?
The Best Restaurants to Splurge in Glasgow

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
With its varied and vibrant restaurant scene, Glasgow is the envy of other cities in the UK. One of its chief advantages is the amazing access it has to Scotland's abundant natural larder. From fresh seafood plucked from the west coast waters to prime meat and vegetables from lowland farms and fields, restaurateurs here are truly fortunate. Of course, it needs a skilled chef to get the most from this wonderful produce. Luckily Glasgow is also blessed in this department.
Ubiquitous Chip

12 Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12 8SJ, UK
If you wanted to trace Scotland’s modern culinary renaissance, you would begin here, on Ashton Lane in Glasgow’s West End, where the late Ronnie Clydesdale opened Ubiquitous Chip in 1971. Even then, Clydesdale recognized that Scottish...
Gamba

11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD, UK
For a while now, Scotland has boasted—justifiably—about its abundance of high-quality foodstuffs, including fresh fish from the clear, frigid waters surrounding the country and its hundreds of coastal islands. For a taste, head to...
Hotel Indigo Glasgow

75, Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 7DA, UK
Although it is a relatively recent addition to Glasgow's hotel portfolio, Hotel Indigo somehow already feels timeless. Elegant decor throughout enhances this appeal. The attached Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, meanwhile, provides...
Blythswood Square Hotel

Buchanan galleries, 220 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 2FF, UK
When Blythswood Square was constructed in the Georgian area, it was meant to be the new center of the city. That didn't happen, but the elegant square is just a stone's throw from the thick of the action. Its centerpiece is Blythswood Square...
Brian Maule at Chardon d'Or

176 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 4RL, UK
Regularly cited as the best restaurant in Glasgow, this classy venue delivers elegant haute cuisine made with the very best produce from Scotland's abundant larder. Menu items include dishes such as spiced crab with citrus salad and grilled sea...
Malmaison Glasgow

278 W George St, Glasgow G2 4LL, UK
A former 19th Century church, Malmaison Glasgow is full of character. With 72 rooms, including eight suites, kitted out with luxury trimming the hotel doesn't scrimp on class. The brasserie, which is housed in what used to be a crypt, is a popular...
Stravaigin

28 Gibson St, Glasgow G12 8NX, UK
This West End spot is known for its haggis, but on my first night in Scotland, I wasn't quite up to that traditional savory pudding of sheep's pluck, oatmeal, onions, and spices encased in stomach lining and then stewed into submission. Instead, I...
Cail Bruich

725 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX, UK
Recently revamped to showcase an open kitchen, this West End venue gives diners a ringside seat from which to watch the culinary alchemy unfold. Although the name is Scottish and the produce is sourced locally, influences are derived from a range...
