The Best Restaurants to Splurge in Glasgow

With its varied and vibrant restaurant scene, Glasgow is the envy of other cities in the UK. One of its chief advantages is the amazing access it has to Scotland's abundant natural larder. From fresh seafood plucked from the west coast waters to prime meat and vegetables from lowland farms and fields, restaurateurs here are truly fortunate. Of course, it needs a skilled chef to get the most from this wonderful produce. Luckily Glasgow is also blessed in this department.