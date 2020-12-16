The Best Restaurants in Taipei
Collected by Afar Magazine
In this modest Asian city, a vast galaxy of street food, night markets, and closet-sized seafood restaurants awaits. Don't forget that small can be mightily good.
Save Place
Taipei, Taiwan
Especially when the weather grows cold in Taipei, everyone takes part in a favorite Taiwanese pastime—hanging out at a hot pot restaurant. This is a must-have experience here. Usually at each seat or table there is a cooking pot sunk into the...
Save Place
No. 194號, Section 2, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The art of making the perfect xiao long bao, or soup dumpling, is something the Taiwanese take very, very seriously. Maybe that’s why so many food experts say that the best dumplings in the world can be found in Taipei at the classic restaurant...
Save Place
No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
Save Place
104, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, Nanjing West Road, 1號3樓
I found a new food obsession when I visited Taiwan, Peking duck. This traditional Chinese dish isn’t just served in Taipei–it’s been elevated to a form of culinary art. While you can find several great purveyors of this delicacy in Taipei, my...
Save Place
No. 297號, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Taiwanese-style shaved ice desserts (known as "bao-bing" in Chinese) consist of large bowls of finely shaved ice topped with a variety of sweets, including condensed milk, beans, jellies, and fresh fruit. For fifteen years, Ice Monster was a tiny...
Save Place
No. 85, Section 2, Bade Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10491
While the Taipei Brewery (housed in an old warehouse) doesn’t look it from the outside, inside it is Oktoberfest every day. Serving fresh Taiwan beer, the atmosphere is festive and lively, especially on the weekends when bands join the fun for a...
Save Place
No. 379號, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Woolloomooloo's quirky name was sourced from a town in Australia, as are the coffee beans used to make its signature "flat white" coffee drink (served in a glass, Aussie style). Opened by a Taiwanese-Australian architect, this popular eatery...
Save Place
110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, 台北市信義區松仁路93號
This incredibly innovative Catalan-inspired restaurant is led by world renowned chef Daniel Negreira, who learned his craft under the watchful eye of Ferran Adrià at the former Number 1 restaurant in the world, elBulli. DN innovación is a great...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25