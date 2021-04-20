Innovative World-Class Dining in Taipei

Taiwan is known for stellar street food and humble mom-and-pop establishments - bought on a busy street or at a chaotic night market, traditional foods of all kinds are savored by locals.



In the past decade, Taiwan has seen a huge boom in fine dining, with talented chefs and increasingly well-traveled citizens creating a hunger for world-class cuisine in their own country.



One of the leaders is DN innovación in Taipei. Each season, Chef Daniel Negreira (formerly of El Toro and Spain's El Bulli) reinterprets Spanish cuisine using local Taiwanese ingredients and a huge dose of creativity. The restaurant is sleek and modern, with food to match.



My whole family enjoyed a multi-course chef's tasting menu (in a glamorous private room) that surprised and intrigued our senses of taste, sight and smell. We were excited course after course, but everybody's favorite was a rich, decadent foie gras with cherries - one of the most memorable bites of food we have ever enjoyed. Service was on the highest professional level and the wine list was extensive.



DN innovación is perfect for a special occasion, when you want to linger over a luxurious meal and savor each indulgent bite with friends and family.



