The Best Restaurants in St. Lucia
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
St. Lucia offers a wide range of dining options, from rollicking local fish fries and casual beachside meals to candlelit dinners with views of the Pitons.
Anse La Raye, St Lucia
If you're staying in the Soufrière area, head north to nearby Anse la Raye, a fishing village that hosts a fun Friday night fish fry. It's not as crowded or boisterous as Gros Islet's weekly jump-up, but it's lively enough to give a...
St Lucia, Jalousle, Rabot Estate, Soufriere
Set on the grounds of a cacao plantation turned hotel, Boucan's open-air restaurant is just one more fine-dining option with impressive views, in this case, St. Lucia’s verdant hills and Petit Piton. But the difference between Boucan...
Jalousle, St Lucia
Dasheene, the restaurant in the award-winning Ladera Resort, is a magical place unlike any other on the island. The open dining room, overlooking the sea, is so close to the Pitons that you feel as if you could reach out and...
Marie Therese St, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Find great St. Lucian soul food right in the heart of Gros Islet at a traditional pastel-colored house turned restaurant. Generous meals—pork chops, fresh fish, lamb chops, curried goat, corn, rice and peas—are cooked and...
la Toc Rd, Charlotte, St Lucia
The Hardest Hard is a quintessential St. Lucian food stop. Set under an almond tree off La Toc Road, this restaurant, with a zinc roof and a blue and yellow exterior that matches the Piton beer bottle, has a windowless interior...
Reduit Beach Avenue, Rodney Bay, St Lucia
After its previous Vigie location was destroyed by fire, Jacques rose from the ashes at a striking waterfront perch at the entrance of Rodney Bay Marina, a bit removed from the bustle of the other restaurants and bars. As...
Soufriere, St Lucia
Around for over 10 years, this small "ital" (vegetarian) and vegan spot dishes out flavorful, affordable, and creative lunches in the one-table interior of a green house in Soufrière's downtown. Favorites include the house pizza, a pie...
Jambe de Bois is an unpretentious food escape set idyllically in Pigeon Island National Park. The café—made of stone, driftwood, and thatch—serves up a beach view, an island atmosphere, and a simple menu that will...
Dame Pearlette Louisy Dr, Laborie Village, St Lucia
Mama Tilly’s has a way with grilled food, a knack that has made it a longtime favorite in Laborie. (This little fishing village has retained its charm despite widespread tourism in the region.) The main courses—like...
Unnamed Rd,, St Lucia
Locally owned and operated, Martha's offers tasty, home-cooked food from the pleasant covered porch of a private home, in a roadside location handy to Sugar Beach and numerous attractions. Martha's draws resort guests out of...
Bridge St, St Lucia
After years at Ladera's Dasheene Restaurant, where he won awards and was recognized as a leader of the island's sustainable food movement, chef Orlando Satchell opened his own smaller restaurant on the coast. Presentation and flavor inform...
Soufriere, St Lucia
This local joint lives up to its playful name: multicolored stools, round picnic tables, an open-air setting covered by a leafy roof, and its lively bar patrons and pool-playing crowd. A chalkboard menu lists the daily specials, which include...
St Lucia
Built on a deck overlooking the Vigie marina, The Coal Pot is a local favorite that makes a breezy, delightful spot for a lunch or dinner with a view. Named after the traditional methods of island cooking, the restaurant specializes in some...
Chef Harry Drive The More Castries, St Lucia
Pink has never looked as good as it does on this former colonial mansion turned restaurant perched above Castries. Sit out on the veranda, and take in glorious tropical garden views stretching all the way to the sea. The Caribbean menu...
