The Best Restaurants in Colorado
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The secret is out: From edgy food trucks to artisan food halls, casual farmstead BBQs to farm-to-table feasts, and craft microbrews to seed-to-sip distilleries, Colorado’s food scene has exploded onto the scene in recent years, and keeps getting better.
2037, 685 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When I worked at Food & Wine Magazine, my colleagues and I would religiously hit Ajax Tavern as soon as we descended upon town for the annual Food & Wine Classic event. The draw: Ajax's addictive truffle fries. There are times where I...
328 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
On the ground floor of Aspen’s historic Wheeler Opera House, the Public House dishes up Colorado-inspired comfort food. Large windows open to allow the summer breeze in but can shut out the winter chill without blocking the snow and mountain...
205 S Mill St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
First thing you need to know about Cache Cache is that you need a reservation. This is one of the more popular restaurants in town. Of course you can always try your luck with the bar menu, which is first come first serve and an excellent option....
403 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When you eat at Casa Tua you are more than a guest at a restaurant. They make an effort to make everyone feel like they are visiting the home of a friend. Split into two levels, the top level is for members only. The bottom level is open to the...
620 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
L’Hostaria is the locals’ favorite Italian Restaurant. Owned by Chef Tiziano who grew up and started his culinary career in Italy and then brought his masterful Italian creations to Aspen. With a waitstaff that has worked together for years they...
303 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Matsuhisa, a Nobu restaurant, doesn’t disappoint. The restaurant is split into two levels. The menu upstairs is much cheaper than down and the two atmospheres drastically differ. The downstairs is more of a fine dining swanky experience...
300 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
The Artisan, inside the Stonebridge Inn, serves modern American cuisine, using locally sourced ingredients in a refined and relaxed setting. Sound pretty much the norm? The Artisan is blessed with a charming setting: There’s a lovely stone...
3980 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304, USA
Or the best lunch, for that matter. I like to belly up to the counter early in the morning, when the rising sun blasts into the cozy eatery, and the servers rush to lower the blinds. I nod yes for coffee, then order from the hash bar (smoked pork...
1397 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
I don't use the word "best" lightly, but Salvaggio's deserves it. For decades, they've been serving up the best classic sandwiches in Boulder at their three locations—a kiosk on Pearl St. in front of the courthouse, a shop at 26th and Pearl St....
1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Even if you don’t have a train to catch, you’ll want to make time to explore all of the dining options at Denver’s Union Station. This Beaux-Arts landmark, completed in 1914, underwent a complete renovation in 2014, and now it...
1539 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Eating fresh seafood in an inland city like Denver is certainly a unique experience, but don’t let the distance from the ocean be a concern. Jax’s mission is to bring the coasts to the coastless, and it does so with aplomb. For the eco-minded, the...
1520 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
A key component to the mastery of a skill is knowing when to break the rules. As its name implies, Jovanina’s Broken Italian breaks away from the traditional rules and expectations of Italian cuisine with the measured confidence of a master....
1313 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80218, USA
Chef Alex Seidel is more than a chef, he is the farmer of most of the fresh food being served. On his 10-acre farm, he tends to herbs, fruits, vegetables, flowers, pigs and bees. With the addition of sheep in 2010, he created Colorado's first...
523 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203, USA
If the name of this place reminds you of the Boston landmark, you’re on to something. It was named after Steuben’s, a Beantown hot spot from the 1940s well into the ’60s, known for jazz, big band shows, and...
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver, CO 80202, USA
From its location in Denver’s Union Station, Mercantile Dining & Provision makes delicious and nutritious meals accessible to commuters and travelers passing through. This is the second eatery by Alex Seidel, a committed...
725 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO 81301, USA
Durango’s Cyprus Café is committed to growing much of their own produce in the gardens and greenhouse of nearby Dance Ranch, and by sourcing natural meats and sustainable seafood. Recommended favorites from the creative...
The Riverwalk 27 Main Street, #101, Edwards, CO 81632, USA
My wife and I first ate here during the wintertime and were throughly impressed with the homemade pasta and sophisticated decor. In the summertime, there’s a nice patio overlooking the river. And, yes, there’s a bocce court where you can learn a...
1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525, USA
The name kind of says it all. The 19th-century farmhouse, renovated and turned into a restaurant, still holds rustic charms, complete with exposed brick pillars, a squeaky staircase, and a southwest-facing front porch that catches the afternoon...
565 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
If you think food tastes better al fresco, wait until you grab dinner at altitude. Allred’s Restaurant sits halfway up Telluride Ski Resort and is only accessible by gondola—from Lift 4 all the way up to San Sophia station....
117 Sunny Ridge Pl, Mountain Village, CO 81435, USA
By day, Alpino Vino functions as a cozy, ski-in lunch spot, known for its tomato soup and grilled cheese. By night, however, it’s a world-class restaurant, with a five-course, Italian Dolomites-inspired menu that would satisfy any nonna....
150 W San Juan Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
The epitome of fine dining, La Marmotte is as sophisticated as Telluride’s mountains are wild. While dining here, you can expect to enjoy expertly prepared dishes like beef tartare with caper berries and lemon, and roasted mahi-mahi, dusted...
118 Lost Creek Ln, Mountain Village, CO 81435, USA
This Oklahoma institution opened its first Colorado outpost in 2018 at the Lumière Hotel, offering unconventional menu items like cauliflower steaks with mushroom risotto, mahi-mahi mango ceviche, and new spins on local classics,...
