The Best Restaurants and Bars in Dominica
Rich in seafood, fresh fruit, and carb-heavy vegetables, Caribbean Creole cuisine has pride of place in Dominica. Wash it all down with cocoa tea, coconut water, Kubuli beer, or infused rum, which remains the go-to adult beverage. Locals swear it won’t give you a hangover if you start your night with chatou water (octopus soup).
Indian River, Portsmouth, Dominica
Stroll a rain-forested path—or hire a brightly painted rowboat and guide—to reach this open-air watering hole. It anchors a rudimentary botanical garden up the Indian River, one of the most famous Pirates of the Caribbean film locations. Try the Dynamite Punch, a stiff concoction allegedly containing 44 fruits. “One cup is good, two is better, but for three, we call 9-1-1,” cautions Guide James “Bond” Henry.
Calibishie, Dominica
This open-air, oceanside Creole restaurant snuggles behind a grocery store in Calibishie, a bijou town where locals, expats, and tourists mingle. While the short ribs steal the spotlight, there are also Caribbean favorites like yam, fried plantains, and goat curry. Top any dish with local hot sauce made from Scotch bonnet peppers (available for sale in the adjacent bodega). The gazebo offers stunning views of the water and Red Rocks, but avoid it on windy days when the sea spray kicks up.
Rosalie, Dominica
Named after the Creole word for “almond tree,” this flower-filled, open-air restaurant enjoys pride of place at the pioneering eco-boutique Rosalie Bay Resort. The kitchen employs healthy ingredients fresh from its organic garden in dishes like vegan gumbo, hummus with plantain chips, and a beet-goat-cheese salad. Omnivores should try the grilled lobster tail or citrus-honey chicken.
Portsmouth, Dominica
This lively beachside restaurant overlooks the yachts moored in Portsmouth’s sweeping Prince Rupert’s Bay. Retire here after swimming and lounging on the black sands for a cold Kubuli beer or cherry punch, plus ribs, lobster, and coconut shrimp. Make sure to also try side dishes like boiled yam, taro, or sweet potatoes, sometimes livened by plantains and breadfruit—these heavy carbs once fueled Caribbean slaves and remain a staple in Dominica.
Dominica
This industrial-chic eatery has a covered patio and floor-to-ceiling doors that welcome good weather inside, all overlooking the ocean on Dominica’s east coast. Pagua Bay puts a strong emphasis on seasonal, farm-to-table fare—a commitment made trickier by Hurricane Maria’s destruction in autumn 2017. Still, the restaurant continues to serve reliable American fare with Caribbean twists, including ceviche, goat tacos, chicken Creole, and mahi-mahi salsa. Wash it all down with a frosty beer or coconut rum punch.
Batalie Beach, Coulibistrie, Roseau, Dominica
The Lobster Palace scores high on service, seaside ambience, and Caribbean charm. At this northwestern, coastal hotspot, the signature crustaceans are boat-to-bib fresh and served flambéed or pan-fried in massive portions. Note that, when the waves kick up and ground the fishing fleet, the restaurant can sometimes run out of lobster. Never fear, however, as the chef turns out other great dishes like tenderloin, moules frites, and shrimp in coconut sauce that are just as satisfying.
Fort Young Hotel, Victoria St, Roseau, Dominica
Roseau’s only oceanside dining option, the elegant Palisades pairs sweeping water views with one of Dominica’s best culinary experiences. Here, creative dishes showcase the island’s natural bounty, including produce sourced from local farms and fish straight from the Caribbean Sea. Start with dishes like BBQ jerk octopus and sesame-crusted tuna with a soy-chili dip. Then, move on to the lion fish, served with green-banana croquettes and mushroom sauce. Fancy something lighter? Try a lentil-black-bean cake or callaloo soup, made with baby taro leaves, coconut milk, yam, and green bananas.
Resource Center Road, Dubique, Calibishie, Saint Andrew, Dominica
Named for its owner’s “poz-itive” vibe, this casual, welcoming restaurant ranks among Dominica’s best. Expect Cajun, Creole, and Caribbean fare in the mix, along with fusion dishes and strong vegetarian options. Menu standouts include callaloo soup, veggie rice, and snapper in coconut-curry sauce, but the lobster, grilled with lemon-garlic butter, tends to steal all the headlines—or at least those not occupied by the fresh juices and home-infused vodkas. Open for dinner only, Poz is quite small in size, so make a reservation to avoid waiting for a table.