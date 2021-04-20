HomeTravel GuidesCarribeanDominica

The Best Restaurants and Bars in Dominica

Rich in seafood, fresh fruit, and carb-heavy vegetables, Caribbean Creole cuisine has pride of place in Dominica. Wash it all down with cocoa tea, coconut water, Kubuli beer, or infused rum, which remains the go-to adult beverage. Locals swear it won’t give you a hangover if you start your night with chatou water (octopus soup).

263bc705cc0cf54f4891dc929378d965.jpg
Amanda Castleman
Cobra’s Bush Bar
Indian River, Portsmouth, Dominica
Stroll a rain-forested path—or hire a brightly painted rowboat and guide—to reach this open-air watering hole. It anchors a rudimentary botanical garden up the Indian River, one of the most famous Pirates of the Caribbean film locations. Try the Dynamite Punch, a stiff concoction allegedly containing 44 fruits. “One cup is good, two is better, but for three, we call 9-1-1,” cautions Guide James “Bond” Henry.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
84fb7a1ddd840698b47f1a254f359394.jpg
Amanda Castleman
Coral Reef Restaurant
Calibishie, Dominica
This open-air, oceanside Creole restaurant snuggles behind a grocery store in Calibishie, a bijou town where locals, expats, and tourists mingle. While the short ribs steal the spotlight, there are also Caribbean favorites like yam, fried plantains, and goat curry. Top any dish with local hot sauce made from Scotch bonnet peppers (available for sale in the adjacent bodega). The gazebo offers stunning views of the water and Red Rocks, but avoid it on windy days when the sea spray kicks up.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
a45ebdb81606dc68e883f127dfc24f9d.jpg
John Oseid
Zamaan
Rosalie, Dominica
Named after the Creole word for “almond tree,” this flower-filled, open-air restaurant enjoys pride of place at the pioneering eco-boutique Rosalie Bay Resort. The kitchen employs healthy ingredients fresh from its organic garden in dishes like vegan gumbo, hummus with plantain chips, and a beet-goat-cheese salad. Omnivores should try the grilled lobster tail or citrus-honey chicken.
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
John Oseid
bb8232d82f96d131df72402480651629.jpg
Purple Turtle Beach Club
Purple Turtle Beach Club
Portsmouth, Dominica
This lively beachside restaurant overlooks the yachts moored in Portsmouth’s sweeping Prince Rupert’s Bay. Retire here after swimming and lounging on the black sands for a cold Kubuli beer or cherry punch, plus ribs, lobster, and coconut shrimp. Make sure to also try side dishes like boiled yam, taro, or sweet potatoes, sometimes livened by plantains and breadfruit—these heavy carbs once fueled Caribbean slaves and remain a staple in Dominica.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
Pagua Bay Bar & Grill, plantain chips and dip
Pagua Bay Bar & Grill
Pagua Bay Bar & Grill
Dominica
This industrial-chic eatery has a covered patio and floor-to-ceiling doors that welcome good weather inside, all overlooking the ocean on Dominica’s east coast. Pagua Bay puts a strong emphasis on seasonal, farm-to-table fare—a commitment made trickier by Hurricane Maria’s destruction in autumn 2017. Still, the restaurant continues to serve reliable American fare with Caribbean twists, including ceviche, goat tacos, chicken Creole, and mahi-mahi salsa. Wash it all down with a frosty beer or coconut rum punch.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
Sunset Bay Lobster Palace, at Sunset Bay, Dominica
Sunset Bay Club Lobster Palace
Sunset Bay Club Lobster Palace
Batalie Beach, Coulibistrie, Roseau, Dominica
The Lobster Palace scores high on service, seaside ambience, and Caribbean charm. At this northwestern, coastal hotspot, the signature crustaceans are boat-to-bib fresh and served flambéed or pan-fried in massive portions. Note that, when the waves kick up and ground the fishing fleet, the restaurant can sometimes run out of lobster. Never fear, however, as the chef turns out other great dishes like tenderloin, moules frites, and shrimp in coconut sauce that are just as satisfying.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
The Palisades bar and restaurant at the Fort Young Hotel, Dominica
Fort Young Hotel
The Palisades Restaurant
Fort Young Hotel, Victoria St, Roseau, Dominica
Roseau’s only oceanside dining option, the elegant Palisades pairs sweeping water views with one of Dominica’s best culinary experiences. Here, creative dishes showcase the island’s natural bounty, including produce sourced from local farms and fish straight from the Caribbean Sea. Start with dishes like BBQ jerk octopus and sesame-crusted tuna with a soy-chili dip. Then, move on to the lion fish, served with green-banana croquettes and mushroom sauce. Fancy something lighter? Try a lentil-black-bean cake or callaloo soup, made with baby taro leaves, coconut milk, yam, and green bananas.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
15c7dacd94506ceb6968ab3ecd26b86e.jpg
AbElena/Shutterstock
Poz Restaurant & Bar at Calibishie Gardens
Resource Center Road, Dubique, Calibishie, Saint Andrew, Dominica
Named for its owner’s “poz-itive” vibe, this casual, welcoming restaurant ranks among Dominica’s best. Expect Cajun, Creole, and Caribbean fare in the mix, along with fusion dishes and strong vegetarian options. Menu standouts include callaloo soup, veggie rice, and snapper in coconut-curry sauce, but the lobster, grilled with lemon-garlic butter, tends to steal all the headlines—or at least those not occupied by the fresh juices and home-infused vodkas. Open for dinner only, Poz is quite small in size, so make a reservation to avoid waiting for a table.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
More from AFAR
A person pushing someone in a wheelchair in an airport
Air Travel News
Airlines Are (Slowly) Embracing Inclusivity and Accessibility. Here’s How.
June 26, 2024 04:48 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Family at airport walking with young child and suitcases
Loyalty + Rewards
Yes, You Can Use Points and Miles to Book Travel for Someone Else. Here’s How
June 26, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Paul Rubio
exterior of salmon pink building with white-trimmed balcony doors and windows and three outdoor dining tables shaded by large white outdoor umbrellas
Air Travel News
6 Places You Can Visit for (Almost) Free on a Stopover Flight
June 25, 2024 06:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
A woman in a light pink dress photographing cherry blossoms along a trail at the Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
Explore Copenhagen’s Restaurants and Outdoors in Spring
June 18, 2024 10:02 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
People gathering in an amusement park covered in snow at the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.
Journeys: Europe
5 Wintery, Wonder-Filled Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 10:00 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
Trees with fall-colored foliage at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
A 5-Day Fall Trip to Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:59 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A few people kayaking in the canals of Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
6 Long Summer Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:55 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A view from behind a band performing from onstage looking out onto an audience at Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: United States
A Local Musician’s Guide to Asheville’s Music Scene
May 30, 2024 11:49 AM
 · 
Asheville
A birds-eye view of the Omni Grove Park Inn and the surrounding greenery in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author
May 30, 2024 11:44 AM
 · 
Asheville
Load More