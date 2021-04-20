The Palisades Restaurant
Roseau’s only oceanside dining option, the elegant Palisades pairs sweeping water views with one of Dominica’s best culinary experiences. Here, creative dishes showcase the island’s natural bounty, including produce sourced from local farms and fish straight from the Caribbean Sea. Start with dishes like BBQ jerk octopus and sesame-crusted tuna with a soy-chili dip. Then, move on to the lion fish, served with green-banana croquettes and mushroom sauce. Fancy something lighter? Try a lentil-black-bean cake or callaloo
soup, made with baby taro leaves, coconut milk, yam, and green bananas.