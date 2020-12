Poutine is to Montreal what gumbo is to New Orleans, and what fish & chips is to London. In fact, it would be a sacrilege to visit Montreal and not eat this legendary and earthy dish, which consists of French fries doused in gravy and sprinkled with cheese curds. Here is a list of the best poutine places in Montreal (approved by locals), where visitors can help themselves to a generous serving—eating pants required.