Bring home a gift or remembrance that will spark memories of your time in Tassie. Just the right handmade crafts, local foods, books, clothes, and housewares can transport you right back to your journey.
Tasmania's sole dedicated Aboriginal art gallery contains fine-art pieces from most of Australia's indigenous communities and by some of the country’s most collectible artists. The gallery puts on regular exhibitions, and its passionate...
The Country Women’s Association shop might not sound too exciting, but this Tasmanian institution delivers on all fronts. Drool over the delicious homemade treats, including cakes, cookies, shortbread and meringues; the jams, chutneys and...
This shop, just south of Burnie, knows its fromage. Kurt Wyss, a master cheese maker from Switzerland, owns the shop with his wife, Ann. Pick up some of their favorite Tasmanian and international delicacies along with gourmet chutneys, top...
77 Salamanca Pl, Battery Point TAS 7004, Australia
The 1830s Georgian sandstone warehouses of Salamanca Place have been converted into more than a dozen galleries and performance spaces. There are also artists’ studios brimming with jewelry and other creations—look for...
by Jennie Nunn On a tree-lined street just outside downtown, Store & Co sells vintage, recycled, and handcrafted products out of a 19th-century Georgian building. Owner Sandy Robinson stocks the space with Savon de Marseille soaps and Zetta ...