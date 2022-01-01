Where are you going?
The Best Places to Shop in Tasmania

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Bring home a gift or remembrance that will spark memories of your time in Tassie. Just the right handmade crafts, local foods, books, clothes, and housewares can transport you right back to your journey.
Save Place

Art Mob - Aboriginal Fine Art

29 Hunter St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

Tasmania's sole dedicated Aboriginal art gallery contains fine-art pieces from most of Australia's indigenous communities and by some of the country’s most collectible artists. The gallery puts on regular exhibitions, and its passionate...

More Details >
Save Place

CWA Gift Shop

1/165 Elizabeth St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

The Country Women’s Association shop might not sound too exciting, but this Tasmanian institution delivers on all fronts. Drool over the delicious homemade treats, including cakes, cookies, shortbread and meringues; the jams, chutneys and...

More Details >
Save Place

Delish Fine Foods

3/36 Main Rd, Wivenhoe TAS 7320, Australia

This shop, just south of Burnie, knows its fromage. Kurt Wyss, a master cheese maker from Switzerland, owns the shop with his wife, Ann. Pick up some of their favorite Tasmanian and international delicacies along with gourmet chutneys, top...

More Details >
Save Place

Salamanca Arts Centre

77 Salamanca Pl, Battery Point TAS 7004, Australia

The 1830s Georgian sandstone warehouses of Salamanca Place have been converted into more than a dozen galleries and performance spaces. There are also artists’ studios brimming with jewelry and other creations—look for...

More Details >
Save Place

Store & Co

1/130 Macquarie St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia
by Jennie Nunn On a tree-lined street just outside downtown, Store & Co sells vintage, recycled, and handcrafted products out of a 19th-century Georgian building. Owner Sandy Robinson stocks the space with Savon de Marseille soaps and Zetta ...
More Details >

