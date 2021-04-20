Where are you going?
Salamanca Arts Centre

77 Salamanca Pl, Battery Point TAS 7004, Australia
Website
Salamanca Arts Centre

The 1830s Georgian sandstone warehouses of Salamanca Place have been converted into more than a dozen galleries and performance spaces. There are also artists’ studios brimming with jewelry and other creations—look for wood-and-bead necklaces by Rosalie Malham and timeless tunics by designer Leonie Struthers. On Saturdays, more than 300 food and craft vendors are on hand to sell their wares at the Salamanca Market.

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Lisa Abend
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Salamanca Arts Centre

The sprawling complex of galleries, shops, and theaters also holds one of Maggie’s favorite cafés—Tricycle—and on Saturdays is home to an outdoor market that brings hundreds of local farmers, artisans, and craftspeople to sell their wares.

