The Best Places to Drink Coffee in Mexico City
Collected by Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
You'll need an occasional hit of caffeine if you want to keep up with the pace of Mexico City. Here are a few spots—from hip to historic—where you can order a delicious cup of coffee in the capital.
Save Place
Paseo de la Reforma 243, Col. Renacimiento, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
There are plenty of Starbucks in Mexico City, and plenty of excellent independent cafés, too, but if you're looking for a quick cup to go, Cielito Querido isn't a bad option. The Mexico City chain is hipper than Starbucks, with its black, white,...
Save Place
Calle Isabel la Catolica 30, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You have a few different options when it comes to stopping for a coffee at The Shops at Downtown, the retail complex inside Hotel Downtown in Mexico City's Centro Histórico. There's the hotel's own restaurant, which offers comfortable chairs and...
Save Place
Hegel 256, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
La Balance is a French-style bakery and café, complete with macarons, madeleines, and other Parisian confections, all of which go down nicely with a freshly pulled espresso. La Balance has several cafés around the city; more central locations...
Save Place
Cto. Interior Mtro. José Vasconcelos 106, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A caveat: You're not really going to Sanborn's for the coffee. The regular drip brew is absolutely nothing to write home about, mediocre at best. But the setting and its historic value... now that's a different story. Sanborn's is the Mexican...
Save Place
Calle Morelos 62, Juárez, 06600 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
On the non-descript, busy corner of Bucareli and Morelos streets in Mexico City is a café with a famous history: Fidel Castro and Che Guevarra met here at Café La Habana several times, chain smoking and drinking strong coffee, to plan the Cuban...
Save Place
República de Guatemala 18, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
On the ground floor of this building just behind the Zócalo, within view of Templo Mayor, is an art gallery run by the Spanish Cultural Center (El Centro Cultural de España), which is certainly worth your time. On the top floor is a never-crowded...
Save Place
Orizaba 42, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Café Toscano sits on the edge of Plaza Rio de Janeiro, its walls opening up practically to the park itself. WiFi, light café fare, and the people-watching are all complemented by the fact that the café is less than a two-minute walk to several...
Save Place
Higuera 40-A, Coyoacán, La Concepción, 04020 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
In a country that produces as much coffee as Mexico, you might expect more cafés to feature domestic beans, but that's not always the case. At Café Avellaneda, however, you can be certain that the coffee in your cup was brewed from beans grown in...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25