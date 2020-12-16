The Best Places to Drink Coffee in Mexico City

Cto. Interior Mtro. José Vasconcelos 106, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

A caveat: You're not really going to Sanborn's for the coffee. The regular drip brew is absolutely nothing to write home about, mediocre at best. But the setting and its historic value... now that's a different story. Sanborn's is the Mexican...