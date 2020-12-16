The Best of Vail
675 Lionshead Pl, Vail, CO 81657, USA
We all have a mental image of upscale European alpine villages from countless spy movies and Vogue fashion shoots. There’s the little café with etched glass and women sipping Alsace with perfect hair and puffy parkas. The men are capable sorts,...
Vail, CO 81657, USA
This iconic ski area is the third largest single ski resort in the United States and the largest in Colorado. Vail looks nothing like most other ski towns in the Rockies, which usually began as mining or ranching towns in the 1800s; Vail didn’t...
231 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657, USA
Just off of I-70 in the town of Vail is the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum. It contains artifacts from Olympians and provides the history of Vail Ski Resort. It also has a gallery dedicated to the famed ski troops of the 10th Mountain...
Vail, CO 81657, USA
The top Ski runs to hit at Vail Game Creek Bowl- Dealer's Choice run Sun Up Bowl - get some untracked snow in the trees by Yonder and Over Yonder runs Blue Ox, Highline, Prima, Riva Ridge and Rogers Run - best runs on the front side Blue Sky Basin...
Piney Lake, Colorado, USA
The Upper Piney trail is about a 12-mile roundtrip hike through aspen and evergreen trees. You can cut it in half by turning around at the picturesque waterfall about 3 miles in. Beyond the falls the trail gets steeper the closer you get to Upper...
82 E Beaver Creek Blvd #104, Avon, CO 81620, USA
By day, Loaded Joe's is a gourmet café that serves artisanal coffee by Seattle-based Rococo Coffee Roasting company and hearty breakfasts and lunches made with local, sustainable produce. By evening, the relaxed space becomes an entertainment...
51 Beaver Creek Pl, Avon, CO 81620, USA
The Columbine Cafe & Bakery is a European-style bakery that opens early. While there are plenty of baked goods that are almost impossible to pass up, sandwiches are also made daily.
414 W Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO 81620, USA
Harry A. Nottingham Park is a beautiful 48-acre open space with walking trails and tennis courts. Adding to ambience is the lake, which is presently undergoing major repair work. In the summer you can rent paddle boats and in the winter go ice...
55 Village Rd, Beaver Creek, CO 81620, USA
This restaurant is one of the best in Beaver Creek, and features French/Belgian cooking and fine wine. While it's a fine dining experience, it's also family friendly, with a separate children's menu. It’s located inside a charming old home.
Beaver Creek, CO 81620, USA
Skiers at Beaver Creek Resort have a sweet surprise awaiting them at the top of the Strawberry Park Express Lift and Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express Lift. The Candy Cabin, which debuted for the 2014-2015 ski season, feels like an old fashioned...
The Riverwalk 27 Main Street, #101, Edwards, CO 81632, USA
My wife and I first ate here during the wintertime and were throughly impressed with the homemade pasta and sophisticated decor. In the summertime, there’s a nice patio overlooking the river. And, yes, there’s a bocce court where you can learn a...
