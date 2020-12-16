Where are you going?
The Best of Summer in Vancouver

Collected by Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert
Vancouver shines throughout the summer months as the city fills to bursting with visitors, cruise passengers en route to Alaska, and language school students. There are festivals and celebrations to suit all kinds of travelers, from the cultural Bard on the Beach, to the gloriously hedonistic Fair at the PNE, to the hugely popular fireworks festival, The Celebration of Light. It's a time to enjoy beautiful wild nature in and around the city, to get out on the water, and to stay up late...
Celebration of Light

Beach Ave, Vancouver, BC V6C 3C1, Canada
See the sky over English Bay explode with color for the Honda Celebration of Light, a three-night firework contest which takes place on a barge moored in the waters beyond the sandy beachfront. The competition attracts huge crowds of around 1.4...
Fresh Air Cinema

Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
One of my favourite events in the Vancouver summer calendar is when the nights get long and warm, and the open air cinemas roll out. There’s nothing better than curling up on a blanket in Stanley Park with hundreds of like-minded movie fans...
Kitsilano Beach

Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, BC, Canada
A popular hangout, Kits Beach—as the locals call it—faces English Bay, and in the summertime it buzzes with beach activities. Volleyball players and Frisbee tossers mingle with sun worshippers, windsurfers and skim boarders. For sand-free dips and...
Playland at the PNE

Vancouver, BC, Canada
There is nothing like a trip to the PNE to take you to your happy place. It’s a no-holds-barred old fashioned good time, complete with a dancing dogs show, an agriculture section packed with chickens, goats and pigs, and a host of fantastic...
Wreck Beach

Go full monty at North America’s largest nude stretch of sand. Adjacent to the University of British Columbia, Wreck Beach sits on traditional Musqueam land, wrapping around the western edge of the Point Grey headland in Pacific Spirit...
Granville Island Public Market

Public Market, 1689 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
This former industrial site is a one-stop shopping spot for last-minute souvenirs. Weave in and out of the countless alleys and stalls; among the art galleries, toy shops, crafts stores, farmers market and waterfront restaurants, you’re...
CinCin Ristorante + Bar

1154 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1B2, Canada
There’s no better place than Vancouver to try a Vancouver cocktail, it’s the perfect pre-dinner sharpener, although it works rather well as an after-dinner treat too. It’s said to have been created at the Sylvia Hotel down on English Bay in the...
Tap & Barrel • Convention Centre

76-1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada
You’ll find a few Tap & Barrels around Vancouver, but the convention centre has probably one of the best patios in the city offering uninterrupted views across the sea and mountains. I love that their policy is to support local all the way, so...
Vancouver Car-Free Day

Vancouver, BC, Canada
Vancouver celebrates its Car-Free weekend throughout Saturday June 18 & Sunday June 19, with different neighborhoods celebrating in their own way. I'm a West Eng gal so I usually take in what's going on in my 'hood, but it's always worth heading...
Richmond Night Market

From mid-May through early October, an Asian-inspired street market springs up in the Lower Mainland on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights—and holiday Mondays, too. Just steps from the Canada Line’s Bridgeport station, the...
