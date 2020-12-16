Vancouver shines throughout the summer months as the city fills to bursting with visitors, cruise passengers en route to Alaska, and language school students. There are festivals and celebrations to suit all kinds of travelers, from the cultural Bard on the Beach, to the gloriously hedonistic Fair at the PNE, to the hugely popular fireworks festival, The Celebration of Light. It's a time to enjoy beautiful wild nature in and around the city, to get out on the water, and to stay up late...