The Best of St. George, Bermuda
Collected by Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert
The best sites, shops, and attractions in the historic town of St. George, in Bermuda's eastern end.
Stewart Hall 5 Queen Street, St George's GE 05, Bermuda
The abundance of tropical flowers and plant life flourishing along Bermuda’s sunny shores makes it a prime location for the creation of fabulous fragrances. The Bermuda Perfumery has been blending essential oils and floral essences into...
60 Tuckers Point Drive, Hamilton Parish HS 02, Bermuda
The centerpiece of a vast resort, golf club, and residential community complex, Rosewood Bermuda sits on 240 acres of waterfront land overlooking Castle Harbour, Harrington Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean. The recently refurbished resort is anchored...
Maritime Ln, Sandys MA 01, Bermuda
The first fortification to occupy this spot on the northern tip of Bermuda was built from wood in 1612; it was replaced just two years later by a stone structure. A UNESCO World Heritage site, this fort was rebuilt and expanded several more times...
5 Water Street, St.George s 5 Water Street Town of, St.George's, Bermuda
Owned by the Bermuda National Trust, the Tucker House museum in St. George is a tribute to the prominent family that lived there during the 1700s. Henry Tucker was president of the Governor’s Council and had connections to Colonial Williamsburg in...
56 Wellington Slip Rd St Georges GE 02, Bermuda
Standing strong and serene upon a carpet of soft green grass, the weathered surface of the Unfinished Church has withstood both Mother Nature and Father Time. The Gothic Revival structure is located at the eastern end of Bermuda in St. George,...
From the outside, with its whitewashed facade and louvered windows, this Anglican house of worship in the center of St. George’s is a postcard British-colonial church. Its founding dates back to the earliest months of English settlement on the...
Tobacco Bay, Bermuda
Nothing says tropical beach destination better than trotting across the sand on an equestrian adventure. Get a unique vantage point of Bermuda’s cliffs, coves, and turquoise waters from the back of a horse. Both beginner and experienced riders can...
St.David's Lighthouse, Bermuda
St. David’s Lighthouse stands on the highest point on the eastern end of Bermuda at a total of 208 feet above sea level. Located on St. David’s Island, this stone structure is 55 feet tall and overlooks the South Shore. Built in 1879 to signal...
Within its stone walls, the Bermuda National Trust Museum holds exhibits and examples of Bermuda’s link to the Confederacy during the American Civil War. The island’s central Atlantic location made it a prime stopping point for shipments between...
Sea Swept Farm, Bermuda
If you ever have the chance to visit this gorgeous destination, be sure to catch one of our beautiful sunrises or sunsets. The best you'll ever see!
Bermuda’s elegant exterior of pastels, tea time, and perfectly placed palms hides a 400-year-old history of scandalous stories and spooky history. A Haunted History Walking tour of St. George’s is just the ticket for fans of thrills and chills....
