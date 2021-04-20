National Museum of Bermuda
Maritime Ln, Sandys MA 01, Bermuda
Photo by Richard Cummins/age fotostock
More info
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Fort St. Catherine and MuseumThe first fortification to occupy this spot on the northern tip of Bermuda was built from wood in 1612; it was replaced just two years later by a stone structure. A UNESCO World Heritage site, this fort was rebuilt and expanded several more times over the centuries as the needs of the Royal Navy changed and its presence on Bermuda increased. The final expansion in the 19th century included the addition of military housing and new gun positions. Today the site, which sits between St. Catherine Beach and Achilles Bay, includes a dry moat, numerous stone buildings, and a museum that features antique weapons and a gallery of dioramas that trace the fort’s various iterations.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Bring Out the Big Guns at Fort St. Catherine
Fort St. Catherine is a well-preserved military fort on the far northeastern tip of Bermuda, about a 20-minute walk from quaint St. George's. It was established in 1612 to help protect Bermuda against Spanish attack, and remained in use for hundreds of years, being rebuilt a number of times over the centuries. Today, the fort is set up as a history museum, with a decidedly military bent. You can wander the tunnels, supply rooms, and ramparts, all peppered with cannons, dioramas, and exhibitions on such topics as the importance of the fort following the American War of Independence, when Bermuda became essentially a British naval base protecting the western Atlantic trade routes. It's an informative, if sometimes dry, visit, unless you happen to geek out on artillery through the ages. If you don't feel the need to read every single inscription, you could be out of there in an hour and on your way to nearby Tobacco Bay. Entrance is $7, and the fort is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. There's a passable restaurant next door if you need refreshments.
almost 7 years ago
Ahoy, Me Hearties: A Bit O’ History Fer Ya
Oh, the maritime battles and pirate adventures to explore! I like to do a little research about the history and culture of a place, even if I’m going to dive headlong into the requisite hedonism of a proper island vacation. Bermuda gets even more charming once you learn about its colonial and naval history. To satisfy my craving for historical backdrop, Fort St. Catherine, Fort Hamilton and The Royal Navy Dockyard are musts. A hotelier I chatted with let me in on a local secret: there’s a tiny hidden beach below the Royal Artillery Association Club in St. Georges, just a stone’s throw away from Fort St. Catherine. After getting your history lesson on, a Dark n’ Stormy cocktail and a snooze on the beach are in order to allow for full absorption of information.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Time Travel, Island Style
Primitive punishment devices, massive stone forts, and a dragon slayer history make the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George a fun day trip for even the youngest of travelers. Bermuda’s capital for 200 years, St. George was named after a dragon slayer and patron saint of England. The King’s Square stocks and pillory is a must-do photo op for squabbling siblings. Once used to dunk gossiping women into the water, the replica ducking stool is used for reenactments with actors and volunteers. After crossing a drawbridge entrance, young adventurers can explore tunnels, towers, and tons of other rustic remnants at Fort St. Catherine. Dating from 1614, the fort contains replicas of Britain’s Crown Jewels and big, antique artillery.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
National Museum of Bermuda
Located at the Royal Naval Dockyard complex, this museum covering 500 years of Bermudan history is set inside the walls of the country's massive fort, the Keep. The mazelike museum celebrates Bermuda's inextricable link to the sea. Exhibits include antique documents, boats, ship models and maritime artifacts. There are also interactive installations.