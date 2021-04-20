National Museum of Bermuda

Time Travel, Island Style

Primitive punishment devices, massive stone forts, and a dragon slayer history make the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George a fun day trip for even the youngest of travelers. Bermuda’s capital for 200 years, St. George was named after a dragon slayer and patron saint of England. The King’s Square stocks and pillory is a must-do photo op for squabbling siblings. Once used to dunk gossiping women into the water, the replica ducking stool is used for reenactments with actors and volunteers. After crossing a drawbridge entrance, young adventurers can explore tunnels, towers, and tons of other rustic remnants at Fort St. Catherine. Dating from 1614, the fort contains replicas of Britain’s Crown Jewels and big, antique artillery.