Tucker House Museum
5 Water Street, St.George s 5 Water Street Town of, St.George's, Bermuda
More info
Wed - Sat 11am - 3pm
Step into Bermuda's Colonial Past at the Tucker House MuseumOwned by the Bermuda National Trust, the Tucker House museum in St. George is a tribute to the prominent family that lived there during the 1700s. Henry Tucker was president of the Governor’s Council and had connections to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. A collection of family treasures such as silver, china, portraits, and antique cedar and mahogany furniture are on display.
Learn about the home’s former inhabitants, Bermuda’s history, and island architecture as you take a guided tour through the house. An archaeology exhibit in the basement tells the story of the family through displays and artifacts. Be sure to check out the Rainey Exhibit in the kitchen. Joseph Rainey was a free slave from South Carolina who fled to Bermuda during the height of conflicts in the U.S. He operated a barber shop, presumably off of the kitchen, from 1862-1865. Rainey eventually returned to the U.S. where he went on to become the first African American in the U.S. House of Representatives.