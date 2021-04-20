Lili Bermuda Perfumery
Queen St
| +1 441-293-0627
Photo courtesy of The Bermuda Perfumery
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Selecting a Signature Scent at the Bermuda PerfumeryThe abundance of tropical flowers and plant life flourishing along Bermuda’s sunny shores makes it a prime location for the creation of fabulous fragrances. The Bermuda Perfumery has been blending essential oils and floral essences into sweet-smelling perfumes, under the Lili Bermuda name, since 1928. Located at Stewart Hall in St. George, visitors can see the perfume-making process, sample different scents, and purchase lavish gifts. All fragrances are developed on the island under the direction of perfumer Isabelle Ramsay-Brackstone.
Specially blended fragrances represent the natural beauty and floral, citrus, and sea-inspired scents of Bermuda. Whether your fragrance tastes lean toward flirty florals, hints of honeysuckle, or fresh bursts of citrus, there is a scent to suit every body. Exotic concoctions of coconut milk, guava, and sea salt will stir up memories of Bermuda's tropical location. Men’s fragrances include refreshing aromas of loquat and seagrass as well as masculine mixes of warm Bermuda cedar, rosemary, and lavender.
A wide variety of products are available for purchase, including perfume, eau de toilette, cologne, body lotion, and shower gel. Can’t decide between all of the enchanting scents? Try a mix of small, sample-size vials.