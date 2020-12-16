Where are you going?
The Best of Fall in Barcelona

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Fall or in Catalan, La Tardor, is perhaps the best time of year to spend some quality time getting to know Barcelona. The heat and humidity that mean summer here finally start to abate, but there’s still plenty of warm-enough weather and sun to go around. Locals and their kids are back at work and school so the parks, beaches and terraces are less crowded than in August and early September, at least during the week.
Ronda de la Universitat

Ronda de la Universitat, Barcelona, Spain
The smell of fall in Barcelona is the slightly bitter smoke of chestnuts and sweet potatoes roasted over a fire by la castanyera, or the chestnut-roaster. For a few euros, she'll set you up with a warm sweet potato, or a paper cone full of...
Rosses i Torrades Celler de Cerveses, Carrer Consell de Cent, 192

Carrer del Consell de Cent, 192, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Rosses i Torrades is a beer-afficionado's paradise of sorts. Here lager-lovers can flip through beer-themed books, examine home-brewing kits, and search out their favorite international beers. Of course your best bet for a unique-to-Barcelona...
Marina Port Vell

Carrer de l'Escar, 26, 08039 Barcelona, Spain
Stroll along Barcelona's boardwalk and catch a sea breeze in between snapping shots of outdoor sculptures like this couple closely resembling mer-folk by Lautaro Diaz Silva. There's also a giant copper-colored shrimp by Javier Mariscal,and the...
Forn Mistral

Carrer de Muntaner, 2, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Check out regional specialties like ensaïmadas, a typical sweet pastry from Mallorca that is often stuffed with cabello de ángel (made from caramelized pumpkin), whipped cream, or chocolate only a short walk from Plaça Catalunya. Throughout...
Parc del Laberint d'Horta

Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
Sagrat Cor and the Tibidabo Theme Park

Cumbre del Tibidabo, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Tibidabo is worth the somewhat complicated trip to the top even if just to enjoy sweeping panoramas of Barcelona. Apart from the amazing views, there's Sagrat Cor a beautiful neo-gothic church where the faithful can pray, and photographers can...
Parc de la Ciutadella

Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Soak up the sun and stroll the grounds of this centrally-located Barcelona park. Home to Barcelona's zoo, the Catalan Parliament, this park hosts interesting events (and political demonstrations) throughout the year. During La Mercé (Barcelona's...
Jaume I

Barcelona knows how to bring in the fall right. Just when kids and adults alike are glum to be back at school and work, it's time for La Mercé. Correfocs of all ages play with fire and dragons, the old and young alike circle up to dance la sardana...
Barceloneta

La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
La Fageda d'en Jordà

Carrer Fageda, s/n, 17810 Can Blanc, Girona, Spain
Less than two hours from Barcelona, in car or via TEISA buses (during the week), La Fageda is a leafy green wonderland after too much time spent in Barcelona's hectic city center. This beech forest is unique, growing at a much lower altitude than...
Canuda Bookstore Carrer de la Canuda, 4

Stock up on vintage books, comics and magazines in English, Spanish, Catalan, French and other languages at Llibreria Canuda. Carlos Ruiz Zafón fans can head to the basement, also known as the "Cemetery of Forgotten Books". Whatever you do, go...
