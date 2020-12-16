The Best of Cape Ann
Collected by Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
Head about an hour north of Boston to take in the best of the seafaring towns of Cape Ann. Made famous by The Perfect Storm, you’ll find fresh seafood and a vibrant artist community, along with a lot of New England charm surrounded by the deep blue sea.
Save Place
75 Eastern Point Blvd, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
A hidden gem perched on a rock ledge overlooking Gloucester harbor is the Beauport Sleeper McCann House. Built as the summer home for one of America's first interior designers, the collection of folk art, china, furniture and silhouettes will...
Save Place
310 Argilla Rd, Ipswich, MA 01938, USA
Experience a bit of Downton Abbey at The Crane Estate on Boston's north shore. This popular National Historic Landmark gives visitors a taste of the 1920's and all its opulence. The Grande Allée, the only one in the country, is a 1/2 mile stretch...
Save Place
49 Middle St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
History buffs will delight in the period information learned from visiting this museum built in the Georgian style. Judith Sargent Stevens Murray was a philosopher, writer and early suffragette. Her relative, John Singer Sargent's paintings can be...
Save Place
36 Main St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
I'm not sure I'd choose the combo of pizza and oysters for a menu, but after eating at Short & Main's nearby sister restaurant Market, I'd trust just about anything to come out of their kitchen. Much to my surprise, starting a meal with the...
Save Place
Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
Built in 1925, this monument lists the Gloucester fisherman who have lost their lives at sea since the 17th century. It's a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by these seafarers. The surrounding boulevard, facing the ocean is a lovely spot to...
Save Place
Gott Ave, Rockport, MA 01966, USA
Poised on sheets of 440 million year old granite, the view across the ocean from Halibut Point seems to go on for ever. The quarry itself is a dramatic site and the surrounding tidal pools and hiking trails a great spot to explore. The Visitors...
Save Place
Bradley Wharf, Rockport, MA 01966, USA
Less than an hour's drive north of Boston, you can find the building that graces more canvases and paper than probably any other in the world. Located on Bearskin Neck wharf, it's a central location for exploring the cultural center of this small...
Save Place
69 Marmion Way, Rockport, MA 01966, USA
If the view means everything when you select a place to stay, this charming B&B in Rockport just might be calling your name. Every room has the ocean at its window and the rolling waves can lull you to sleep at night. Situated on a quiet street,...
Save Place
11 Pirates Ln, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
Cape Ann has long inspired many an artist to capture its beauty. The light, the water, the picturesque harbors have all contributed to the allure that draws them in. When the local hotels could no longer house the exhibitions of the many artists...
Save Place
6 Wonson St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
Rocky Neck Art Colony is the oldest working art colony in the US. Leonard Craske, the sculptor who created 'Man at the Wheel', marking the Fisherman's Memorial, called the area home. Louisa May Alcott and Rudyard Kipling worked in studios here....
Save Place
Wingaersheek Beach, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
One of the things I like most about living in Boston, is how quickly you can change your scenery. About 40 minutes north, Wingaersheek Beach is a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At low tide, the beach goes on forever and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25