The Best Museums in Mexico City
Collected by Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Mexico City is second only to Paris when it comes to its number of museums, and many museums offer free admission. Check out the world-class exhibits—for fine art, historic artifacts, archaeology, artists' houses, and more—at some of our favorite CDMX cultural institutions.
Save Place
Londres 247, Del Carmen, Coyoacán, 04100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The cobalt-blue-and-brick-red residence where now-legendary Mexican visual artist Frida Kahlo grew up—and at times lived with husband Diego Rivera—is one of the city’s most consistently packed attractions; buying tickets in...
Save Place
Calle Dr. Enrique Gonzalez Martinez 10, Sta María la Ribera, 06400 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The massive building occupied by this museum has a fascinating history. Built in the early 20th century in Germany for an international art and textile fair, the structure represents the "Jugendstil" style, which dates back to the 1850s. It was...
Save Place
Av. Juárez 8, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06010 墨西哥城 CDMX, Mexico
More than 10 years in the making, the Museo de la Memoria y Tolerancia (Museum of Memory and Tolerance) may seem somewhat out of place if you don't know much about Mexico City's immigrant population and the capital's role in Jewish history... and...
Save Place
Dr. Olvera 15, Doctores, 06720 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
The story behind the founding of the Museo del Juguete Antiguo México (Museum of the Antique Mexican Toy) is almost as charming and intriguing as the collection of toys itself. Roberto Shimizu, Sr., who founded the museum with his son, Roberto...
Save Place
Paseo de la Reforma & Calzada Gandhi S/N, Chapultepec Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in a 1964 structure whose modern linesand central fountain greatly complement what's on view, this anthropology museum is a repository of the most important pre-Hispanic treasures modern Mexico has discovered. The works are displayedin...
Save Place
Revillagigedo 11, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
There is so much to see and do in Mexico City, but this place should be on the itinerary of anyone interested in the incredibly varied world of Mexican folk art. The space is spacious and bright, which means the vibrant colors of, well,...
Save Place
Insurgentes 3000, Ciudad Universitaria, 04510 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you happen to be on the hunt for Mexican designer jewelry and you're already at the Museo Universitario de Arte Contemporáneo (University Museum of Contemporary Art), then be sure to stop by the museum's large store, where the work of more than...
Save Place
Colima 145, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in an art nouveau mansion, MODO—Museum of the Objective of the Object—is an odd keyhole into everyday pre-21st-century life. You’re up close with items ranging from washing machines that were used in the 1800s to funky...
Save Place
Av. Hidalgo 39, Centro Histórico, Guerrero, 06300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The building in which you'll find the Museo Nacional de la Estampa (National Graphic Arts Museum) dates back to the 16th century, and—make note—is just a few short steps to a couple of other museums, including the Franz Mayer. This museum,...
Save Place
Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 303, Granada, 11529 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Museo Soumaya, financed by Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico, has the ambitions of the Guggenheim Bilbao from the outside. It's a stunning building whose sweeping, soaring curves couldn't help but make it an instant landmark near Polanco,...
Save Place
Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 303, Granada, 11520 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Much of Mexico City’s fervid contemporary art movement—galleries and collectors abound; the scene is now a launching pad for Mexican artists looking to conquer the world—can be traced to art patron Eugenio López Alonso, heir to the Jumex...
Save Place
Museo 150, San Pablo Tepetlapa, 04620 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
They intended it as their gift to Mexico, and what a gift it is. Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, two of the most famous artists of the 20th century, worked with renowned Mexican architect Juan O'Gorman to create Museo Anahuacalli, a temple-like...
Save Place
Av Mexico 5843, La Noria, 16030 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Art patroness and businesswoman Dolores Olmedo Patiño lived at this Xochimilco area estate that became a museum in the 1990s. An impressive ode to Mexican identity, the MDO features a wowza collection of Riveras, and Kahlos, alongside...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25