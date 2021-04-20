Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museo de la Memoria y Tolerancia

Av. Juárez 8, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06010 墨西哥城 CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5130 5555
Memorializing History's Losses at a Memory and Tolerance Museum 墨西哥城 Mexico

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 6pm

Memorializing History's Losses at a Memory and Tolerance Museum

More than 10 years in the making, the Museo de la Memoria y Tolerancia (Museum of Memory and Tolerance) may seem somewhat out of place if you don't know much about Mexico City's immigrant population and the capital's role in Jewish history... and that's one reason the museum is worth a visit.

In addition to explaining how the city's Jewish population burgeoned during the mid-20th-century, and, of course, memorializing the Holocaust, the museum features permanent exhibits documenting genocides that have occurred elsewhere, including Latin America and Africa. Themes are somber, of course, but the aim is to prevent future episodes from occurring by educating visitors about the importance of memory and tolerance.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points