Museo de la Memoria y Tolerancia
Av. Juárez 8, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06010 墨西哥城 CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5130 5555
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 6pm
Memorializing History's Losses at a Memory and Tolerance MuseumMore than 10 years in the making, the Museo de la Memoria y Tolerancia (Museum of Memory and Tolerance) may seem somewhat out of place if you don't know much about Mexico City's immigrant population and the capital's role in Jewish history... and that's one reason the museum is worth a visit.
In addition to explaining how the city's Jewish population burgeoned during the mid-20th-century, and, of course, memorializing the Holocaust, the museum features permanent exhibits documenting genocides that have occurred elsewhere, including Latin America and Africa. Themes are somber, of course, but the aim is to prevent future episodes from occurring by educating visitors about the importance of memory and tolerance.