MUAC Insurgentes 3000, Ciudad Universitaria, 04510 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Sun, Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm Thur, Sat 10am - 8pm

Designer Jewelry at MUAC If you happen to be on the hunt for Mexican designer jewelry and you're already at the Museo Universitario de Arte Contemporáneo (University Museum of Contemporary Art), then be sure to stop by the museum's large store, where the work of more than 200 designers is on display.



The pieces tend more toward contemporary than traditional, though there's a style and piece for practically every taste. And if you need a scarf, shawl, or purse to complement your newly acquired ring, bracelet, or necklace, the store sells those, too.



