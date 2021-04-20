Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

MUAC

Insurgentes 3000, Ciudad Universitaria, 04510 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5622 6972
Designer Jewelry at MUAC Mexico City Mexico
Contemporary Art on the UNAM Campus Mexico City Mexico
Designer Jewelry at MUAC Mexico City Mexico
Contemporary Art on the UNAM Campus Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun, Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur, Sat 10am - 8pm

Designer Jewelry at MUAC

If you happen to be on the hunt for Mexican designer jewelry and you're already at the Museo Universitario de Arte Contemporáneo (University Museum of Contemporary Art), then be sure to stop by the museum's large store, where the work of more than 200 designers is on display.

The pieces tend more toward contemporary than traditional, though there's a style and piece for practically every taste. And if you need a scarf, shawl, or purse to complement your newly acquired ring, bracelet, or necklace, the store sells those, too.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Contemporary Art on the UNAM Campus

The trek to MUAC, a contemporary art museum located on the campus of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico, may not seem worth the effort, particularly given the number of museums clustered in the center of the city. But those who head to UNAM, located in the southern part of the city, will be rewarded not only with this large, spectacular museum, which has shown such international heavy-hitters as Cai Guo-Qian and Regina Jose Galindo, but with the art of and on the campus itself.

Spend as much time as you can in MUAC's exhibition halls, then head to the heart of the campus to see amazing architecture and art, including the mosaic-encrusted library designed by Juan O'Gorman and the Olympic stadium, which makes visual reference to an inverted volcano and features a mural by Diego Rivera. If you're hungry, eat at the excellent and affordable Café Azul y Oro, a full-service restaurant, right on campus.

Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points