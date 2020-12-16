The Best Hotels in Miami
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
It used to be that Miami’s best places to stay were mostly in South Beach, but now the city is in the midst of a hotel boom, with top properties opening everywhere from the Design District to Little Havana to Coconut Grove. Whether you want something with a party scene, an eco-friendly focus, or some Art Deco flair, Magic City has a hotel for every traveler.
2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Why we love it: An eco-friendly jewel in South Beach with massive rooms, multiple pools, and a serious wellness focus
The Highlights:
- Direct beach access and four pools
- The full-service Bamford spa and 14,000-square-foot fitness center
- A onsite...
3925 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Why we love it: An original Art Deco property restored and reimagined for a new era
The Highlights:
- Modern décor inspired by the Art Deco period
- Adults-only and family pools, each with its own dedicated shave ice cart
- A dog-friendly...
1685 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Nearly hidden behind a tall row of hedges is Delano South Beach, a landmarked hotel built in 1947 and renovated by Ian Schrager and Philippe Starck in 1995. Schrager and Starck wanted Delano to feel like a home; to that end, Starck created a...
4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Fontainebleau is perhaps Miami's most legendary hotel, dating back to the mid-20th-century golden age of South Beach's social scene. Opened in 1954, the hotel has seen a number of celebrities—as well as scandals—over its six decades. Frank Sinatra...
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Freehand Miami bills itself as “a hostel for a new generation of travelers.” Indeed, a visit here confirms that it’s very far from the stereotypical dingy hostel. In fact, were it not for the shared rooms, the Freehand would likely fall into the “...
1690 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
It appears small from the outside, but Gale South Beach manages to pack a lot into a modest space, including Italian restaurant Dolce, a cocktail lounge, and a nightclub. These attractions, and its prime location on Collins Avenue, just a block...
3120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Why we love it: A chic but affordable stay right on Collins Avenue
The Highlights:
- Chances to lodge with likeminded travelers
- Chef-driven, locally sourced food and drink
- Free weekly programming for guests, like beach yoga and guest...
101 NE 34th St, Miami, FL 33137, USA
Why we love it: An arts district hotspot with a flair for design
The Highlights:
- Home-away-from-home comforts like kitchenettes
- Sleek but approachable design
- Midtown location with beachfront perks
The Review:
From sbe Entertainment...
528 SW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33130, USA
Why we love it: A design-forward property dedicated to bolstering the local community
The Highlights:
- Chic design in the heart of Little Havana
- Culturally focused food and beverage
- Elevated-hostel lodging options
The Review:
This...
500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131, USA
2988 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133, USA
Why we love it: A stylish, Italian Riviera–inspired outpost from the Cipriani family
The Highlights:
- A rooftop with a bar, restaurant, and pool
- Balconies in every room
- A chic, yacht-inspired design
The Review:
The fourth generation of the...
1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
One of only two hotels right on Biscayne Bay (the other is the Standard), rooms at Mondrian South Beach are coveted by guests wanting a stellar view. Designed by Dutchman Marcel Wanders, the hotel's decor is intended to evoke a sense that one is...
4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Tucked away on a bend in the road on the northern part of Collins Avenue, the Soho Beach House feels surprisingly removed from the Miami Beach bustle. Once inside, however, especially on a weekend, it's evident that the hotel is hardly a secret....
2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Setai is unlike most hotels in its neighborhood, offering a mature, sophisticated alternative to the frenetic party-time energy of other properties. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the Setai attracts numerous celebrity guests, thanks...
40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami outpost of a hotel brand well known for its Los Angeles and New York properties, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is less a hotel in the traditional sense, and more a spa with guest rooms set amid tropical gardens. The concept extends to...
2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
W South Beach is a bit of an anomaly in the neighborhood—a sleek, glassy new shape soaring up and above the surrounding art deco–era hotels whose growth and exterior design are limited by historic landmark regulations. One of the...
