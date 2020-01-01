The 30 Best Hotels in Los Angeles
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The City of Angels is a sprawling town, but luckily there are great places to stay no matter where you settle, from an old dame in Beverly Hills and a hipster favorite in Downtown L.A. to a chateau on Sunset Boulevard and a boutique property with views of the Hollywood sign. You can even choose a hotel right on the beach in Santa Monica or a Hollywood hotspot near attractions like the Chinese Theatre and the Walk of Fame, guaranteeing something for every type of traveler.
8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Why we love it: A Sunset Strip retreat that blends high design with sustainable practices
The Highlights:
- A sustainable design that employs reclaimed timber, recycled carpeting, and lush native greenery
- Healthy extras like yoga mats, kombucha,...
929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Somewhere between a hip designer’s loft and a rock star’s party pad, the Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles is unlike anywhere else and the logical progression in the boutique hotel brand’s expansion. It’s also exactly what...
710 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA
Why we love it: A 1927 firehouse turned nine-room hotel in L.A.’s revitalized Arts District
The Highlights:
- Individually designed rooms with distinctive color palettes
- Original firehouse details like massive red front doors
- A gift shop...
8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
In a city built on dreams, Chateau Marmont is the place where imaginations run wild. Opened in 1929 as luxury apartments in the style of a French château, the building became a hotel in 1930 and, over the decades, has hosted an exhaustive...
416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Why we love it: A multifaceted property that blends luxury, entertainment, and accessibility
The Highlights:
- A range of room types, from bunks to suites, at multiple price points
- An outpost of acclaimed cocktail bar Broken...
5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038, USA
Why we love it: A bar-cum-boutique-hotel run by major names in music
The Highlights:
- 11 music-inspired rooms with a retro vibe
- A popular bar and music venue downstairs
- An on-site state-of-the-art recording studio
The...
701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077, USA
Originally opened in 1946 as a luxury hideaway for the rich and famous, the Hotel Bel-Air’s brilliance as a Hollywood icon has, if anything, increased since its renovation, finished in 2011, by the renowned design teams at Alexandra...
4626 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
The first true boutique hotel on L.A.’s east side, the Hotel Covell fits into its trendy Los Feliz neighborhood so well that it feels like it should have been there for years. Created by a veteran of the Los Angeles bar and restaurant scene,...
939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Why we love it: A meticulous restoration with museum-quality art and deep roots in the women’s movement
The Highlights:
- A permanent art collection of all female artists
- Spanish colonial design that inspires the Basque menu at on-site...
1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
An art deco icon, built in 1939 for the silver screen stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, the Hotel Shangri-La is a beachfront beauty made for decadence. As the original Shangri-La—the big chain is just leasing the name—the boutique...
900 Wilshire Blvd #8023, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Superlatives abound at the InterContinental in downtown L.A. The 73-story structure is the tallest building west of Chicago and, at 889 rooms, the largest InterContinental in the Americas. (It set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous...
627 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Why we love it: An upscale Kimpton with a focus on art and wellness
The Highlights:
- Large-scale lobby art and an outdoor piece by Retna
- The Viale Dei Romani restaurant, with food from Venice favorite Casey Lane
- Complimentary wellness...
225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Modern yet classic, upscale yet relaxed, the Montage Beverly Hills channels the best of modern and classic California. Take Georgie Restaurant, where chef Geoffrey Zakarian made his Los Angeles debut: at breakfast, guests can enjoy avocado toast...
1224 Beverwil Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Think of the Mr. C Beverly Hills as a trip to Italy without the jet lag. Opened in 2011, the 138-room property was the first hotel by the Cipriani family of Italian restaurateurs. Through and through, it’s true to its Old World heritage,...
3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Why we love it: An Art Deco-inspired property in a less-touristy location
The Highlights:
- Reasonable room rates in the heart of downtown Culver City
- Art Deco decor that transports guests to the 1920s
- All-day café, bar, and...
1044 Tiverton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024, USA
Why we love it: A stylish escape for parents—or anyone—visiting students at UCLA
The Highlights:
- A Parisian-meets-midcentury-modern aesthetic
- A tranquil garden patio complete with a fountain
- Complimentary daily breakfast in the cozy...
700 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Why we love it: An impeccably designed stay by Kelly Wearstler, just a few blocks from the beach
The Highlights:
- Beautifully curated common spaces like the lobby and library
- A spacious rooftop deck with a pool and bar overlooking the ocean
- A...
1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405, USA
There’s a lot that makes Shutters on the Beach special, starting with its location—it’s one of only two Santa Monica hotels right on the beach (the other is sister property Casa del Mar next door). Its waterfront spot gives it a...
Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA
On arrival at Terranea, it’s natural to release a big, tension-melting sigh. The luxury resort occupies 100-plus acres along the bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, providing expansive views of the Pacific and a sense of spaciousness...
9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
There’s something to be said for the place that gave Beverly Hills its name and turned it into one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the country. Opened in 1912 amid the fields of the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, the Beverly...
929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Why we love it: A Beaux Arts building reborn as a hip hotel with a calendar of cultural events
The Highlights:
- Fun amenities like hand-selected books in guestrooms and breakfast bags each morning
- A regular calendar of events like artist lectures,...
3515 Wilshire Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
As the first boutique hotel in Koreatown, the Line might have been able to get away with cutting a few corners while still attracting a cool clientele. It probably didn’t need to get the hottest young Korean-American chef in L.A. on board...
1020 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
As the name suggests, this hotel’s personality is one part laid-back Californian, one part British aristocrat. Nowhere is that clearer than at the 10th-floor rooftop pool, where plantings inspired by formal English gardens stand out against...
1256 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Why we love it: A historic hotel that’s been updated for the “in” crowd
The Highlights:
- Mid-century modern design that highlights the hotel’s history
- A dramatic lobby with plenty of seating and a classy...
649 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Why we love it: A pedigreed stay that brings New York style—and eats—to DTLA
The Highlights:
- A Los Angeles outpost of chef Daniel Humm’s acclaimed NoMad restaurant
- Opulent design inspired by the...
9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
A grand hotel in the Old World tradition, the Peninsula Beverly Hills oozes luxury and decadence from its gilded chandeliers and wood-paneled walls. From the moment a white-gloved valet opens the oversized front doors, the entire experience...
900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
This hotel has views, and not just any views. Occupying the top four floors of a 26-story, LEED-certified tower in downtown L.A., every room, restaurant, fitness machine, and rooftop poolside lounger has unparalleled, panoramic views of the Los...
15 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
A breezy little beach hotel filled with rough wood, natural linen, and flea market finds, the Rose seems, to the uninitiated, like a pure product of quirky Venice’s hipsterfication. In fact, the historic, wood-and-stucco building was built...
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
In Los Angeles’ circles of cool, trying too hard won’t win points; so it’s fortunate for L’Ermitage that it doesn’t even have to try. Most luxury hotels here go in and out of style, but this timelessly elegant Beverly...
9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
In a city known for glamour, Waldorf Astoria managed to up the ante when it opened in 2017. Lalique crystal, Italian marble, hand-blown Murano glass, and custom-made art deco–inspired furniture fill the interiors, decorated by French...
