The Best Hotels in Italy

Live out la dolce vita at one of these fabulous Italian hotels. Take in the legendary art and culture of Florence from the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze or enjoy a cooking lesson at the cooking school of Belmond Villa San Michele. In Venice enjoy over the top decadence at the ornate Gritti Palace or the unrivaled service at the Aman Canale Grande. In Rome, don't miss the rooftop of Hotel Hassler and to feel like a local, book a room at the intimate G-Rough hotel.