The Best Hotels in Greece

Greece appeals to both mythology nerds and sun seeking sybarites. The New Hotel Athens is a reminder that the Greek capital has a hip, modern side to complement its legendary past. Perched on a cliff over the Aegean, finding the Amanzoe in Porto Heli feels like discovering a modern Acropolis. The jet set head to Santa Marina Resort, which boasts Mykonos' only private beach. For jaw-dropping infinity hotel views head to the intimate Grace hotel on Santorini and Emelisse Hotel on Kefalonia.