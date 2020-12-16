Where are you going?
The Best Hotels in Greece

Collected by Afar Magazine
Greece appeals to both mythology nerds and sun seeking sybarites. The New Hotel Athens is a reminder that the Greek capital has a hip, modern side to complement its legendary past. Perched on a cliff over the Aegean, finding the Amanzoe in Porto Heli feels like discovering a modern Acropolis. The jet set head to Santa Marina Resort, which boasts Mykonos' only private beach. For jaw-dropping infinity hotel views head to the intimate Grace hotel on Santorini and Emelisse Hotel on Kefalonia.
The Grace, Santorini

Imerovigli, Thira 847 00, Greece
Some of the world’s most jaw-dropping images of hotel infinity pools have been taken on Santorini, aka the honeymoon island. What makes The Grace stand out? With only eight rooms, 12 suites, and one villa, guests receive the...
NEW Hotel

Filellinon 16, Athina 105 57, Greece
Owned by the world-renowned art collector Dakis Joannou and smartly decorated by quirky Brazilian designers the Campana brothers, the New Hotel is the city’s coolest upscale design-centric property, with 79 rooms (including seven suites) and...
Fresh Hotel, Athens

Sofokleous 26, Athina 105 52, Greece
Designed in 2003 by Athens-based Tassos Zepos, the Fresh Hotel is a contemporary nine-story building in the gritty, up-and-coming neighborhood of Psiri. It makes up for its somewhat dated design tricks (think hot-pink Plexiglas reception area,...
Emelisse Nature Resort

Fiskardo, Greece
Romance is easy to come by at Emelisse, on a private beach on Kefalonia. One turquoise infinity pool spills into another before seeming to pour directly into the glittering Ionian Sea. Come evening, dozens of glowing lanterns illuminate the stone...
Santa Marina Resort & Villas, Mykonos

Ornos 846 00, Greece
On a typical day during Mykonos’s high season, you can see why Santa Marina has cemented its status as the ultimate jet-set destination. Megayachts bob in the bright blue waters of Ornos Bay, and a long pier lined with stylish couples curled...
Poseidonion Grand Hotel

Dapia, Spetses 180 50, Greece
The 105-year-old Poseidonion Grand Hotel is to Spetses—a car-free island popular with elite visitors—what The Plaza is to New York: a much beloved landmark. Originally owned by the local hero who saved the island’s pines from deforestation, the...
AmanZoe

Agios Panteleimonas, Κρανίδι 213 00, Greece
Situated on a seaside promontory, Amanzo’e opens for its first full season in March. The spa draws upon Hippocrates’s holistic health formula of exercise, massage, and bathing in the sea. From $1,423. 30/275-477-2888. This appeared in the...
Kapsaliana Village Hotel, Crete

Kapsaliana 741 00, Greece
Follow the twinkling sconces down a path framed with pink bougainvillea and gnarled olive trees into the complex of stone dwellings that is Kapsaliana Village Hotel. Once an 18th-century village tucked quietly in the hills above Rethymno, the site...
