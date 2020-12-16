The Best Dive Spots on the Planet
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
The beauty of the natural world doesn't end on land, there's a whole other world hidden under the sea. From wreck diving to reefs walls to wild passes, here are the best spots to dive on this planet, including Australia, the Caribbean, Europe, and the islands of Tahiti. So go ahead and channel your inner Jacques Cousteau and explore the world's best dive spots.
Save Place
44 Adams Ave, Malabar, Sydney NSW 2036, Australia
Australia is world-renowned for scuba diving, but you don't have to go all the way to the Great Barrier Reef or Ningaloo. Most people don't know there is plenty of good diving in and around Sydney, too. One of the best sites is Magic Point off the...
Save Place
The Cayman Islands are filled with renowned dive sites, but the underwater walls off Little Cayman and Grand Cayman are probably the biggest draws for diving devotees from all over the world. Bloody Bay Wall runs parallel to Little Cayman's...
Save Place
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
The color and clarity of the Turks & Caicos water comes partially from the crushed pink coral sand sea bottom. This visibility, combined with coral heads and plenty of colorful fish also make it an amazing diving destination. Dive Provo is the top...
Save Place
Corfu, Greece
One of the best destinations in Greece for SCUBA diving is off the coast of Corfu. Divers of all skill levels can appreciate the level of underwater visibility around the island, especially on the northwest coast, near Paleokastritsa. Caves, reefs...
Save Place
Borinquen, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico
Another great shore dive from Aguadilla, close to Crashboat but slightly more difficult to find, is El Natural. Ask a local or dive shop if you plan to venture here yourself. This is a gorgeous dive, shallow but with a lot of sponge and reef...
Save Place
Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
Save Place
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Encompassing 35 private villas on the Motu Onetahi coast of Marlon Brando's very own French Polynesian island, Tetiaroa, The Brando is arguably the most luxurious place to stay in the entire South Pacific country. All of the villas at this...
Save Place
Save Place
Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Fernando de Noronha is a tropical archipelago around 200 miles off the northeast coast of Brazil, home to a national marine reserve with a vibrant underwater ecosystem. There are dozens of dive sites...
Save Place
Nungwi Beach, Tanzania
You could easily pick from any number of dive schools on Zanzibar's pristine coastline to take you under the turquoise waters and view its dazzling coral reefs and abundant sealife. But I couldn't imagine being in better hands than with Tammy and...
Save Place
Saba, Caribbean Netherlands
It’s a mysterious place, rising up from the azure waters of the Caribbean, often shrouded in clouds. I could see it in the shadows when we landed for our holiday in St. Maarten. Knowing that it had been a film location for King Kong only added to...
Save Place
Turneffe Atoll, Belize
Turneffe Atoll’s sprawling central lagoon is a beautiful natural playground marked by thick mangrove islands and littoral forest, and hosts dozens of remarkable marine species – including crocodiles. Yes, the central lagoon is pretty to look at...
Save Place
1320 W Bay Rd, West Bay, Cayman Islands
While Grand Cayman’s waters harbor legendary coral reefs, there’s another treasure waiting to be discovered below the surface in a marine park off Seven Mile Beach. About 60 feet down rests the intentionally submerged Kittiwake, a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25