The Best Cafés in San Sebastián
Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
Spain (and Europe) is synonymous with sipping a small coffee at a buzzing coffee shop or sidewalk café. The equation is delicate: a great coffee makes up for a lackluster ambience, and a jaw-dropping view can be the difference between a disappointing and a fabulous café con leche.
Gernikako Arbola Pasealekua, 8, 20006 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Botanika is one of San Sebastián's best local spots to just BE. Especially if you consider yourself slightly hip, ride a fixed gear, are a NOLA-phile, or enjoy café food with a vegetarian bent. The private garden overlooks the river that runs...
Guipuzkoa Plaza, 14, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bideluze hits all the right notes. There's nothing artisan or hoity-toity about it. Just a good, comfortable Irish pub style vibe, with pintxos that are big enough to qualify as sandwiches and a kitchen open all day long. Mornings in Bideluze are...
Bermingham Kalea, 1, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Entering this cafe is like stepping through a time warp to America. Highlights are the flavored coffees (donut latte! muffin cappuccino!) and the croissants. They're made by hand behind a glass window all day long. In a land of mediocre puff...
Kontxa Pasealekua, S/N, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Café de La Concha is a perfectly satisfactory café for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. However, what it does really well is sit smack dab in the middle of La Concha Beach. This means there is no place more picturesque to take a morning coffee than...
Bengoetxea Kalea, 2, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
This is the neighborhood spot for the entire town of San Sebastián under the age of 40. Whether it's an 8 o'clock shot of espresso, a mid-morning toast with tomato and olive oil, or a beer at 7pm, this place is always hopping with people. It's the...
Sànchez Toca Kalea, 1, 20006 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Andia Kalea, 11, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
People dream of European bakeries, lining the city streets, emitting delicious smells day in and day out. However, the truth is, in Spain a good bakery can be hard to find. Gogoko Goxuak is the newest addition to San Sebastián's café scene. They...
Zabaleta Kalea, 55, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
La Guinda is quite unassuming, but its baked goods are among the city's best. They have a selection of typically "American" items, such as carrot cake, as well as alfajores, the Argentinian sweet. Their lunch menu is decent and decently priced,...
Soraluze Kalea, 1 bajo, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Café Artess is one of the city's best people-watching spots. It's spacious, with high ceilings, and locals flock there to play cards in the afternoon. It also has ample outdoor seating that looks out onto an agreeable plaza. A wide selection of...
