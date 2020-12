The Best Cafés in San Sebastián

Bengoetxea Kalea, 2, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain

This is the neighborhood spot for the entire town of San Sebastián under the age of 40. Whether it's an 8 o'clock shot of espresso, a mid-morning toast with tomato and olive oil, or a beer at 7pm, this place is always hopping with people. It's the...