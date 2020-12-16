The Best Beaches in Puerto Rico
Collected by Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert
In Puerto Rico, the absolute best beaches are never far away. For some parts of the island, they are just steps away from your hotel room. For others, there may be exotic jungle paths or hidden steps to reach remote and secluded parts of the island. Puerto Rico is an island full of beautiful beaches. You are sure to find the perfect spot to relax and soak up the beauty of the Caribbean!
Save Place
Flamenco Beach, Flamenco, Culebra 00775, Puerto Rico
Vieques may get more airtime when it comes to promoting Puerto Rico’s offshore islands, but the other “little sister” island, Culebra, attracts visitors for its famous Playa Flamenco, which was once named a world's-best beach by the Discovery...
Save Place
Fajardo, PR, Puerto Rico
Pictured is Siete Mares Playa (or Seven Seas Beach) in Fajardo, Puerto Rico—a sneaky strip of sand and local favorite that hides not one, but two semi-private playas off the beaten path. On the far left side of the beach you can find an enticing...
Save Place
Rincón, Puerto Rico
Many beaches have restaurants serving the best of island comfort food. In Cabo Rojo, scarf down sorrullitos (corn sticks), empanadillas (turnovers filled with seafood), or rice, beans, and fish at Ann’s Place on El Combate. Crashboat in...
Save Place
109 Calle Jesus Cortez Torres, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
La Poza del Obispo (Bishop's Pool) is a hidden treasure near the Arecibo Lighthouse in Puerto Rico. This beach is loved for its contrast. You will find a calm spot (though it can get rough in bad weather) where you may float, swim, or simply stand...
Save Place
Playa Sucia, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Five years ago, my friends and I found a secret beach near the Cabo Rojo Lighthouse. To this day, we've never seen anyone else there. Ignore the beach's misnomer—Bahia Sucia (dirty bay)—and plan on an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. outing to this natural...
Save Place
Puerto Ferro, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite places in the whole world—Vieques! I'm actually a little apprehensive to share, because I'd love to keep it the semi-secret it is. If you time it well, you can have this beach all to yourself.
Save Place
Puerto Rico, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
I love Barrero Beach for escaping the crowds at other local spots in Rincon. Barrero is flanked by a small, single-lane road that meanders the coastline for a perfect drive. Past Corcega Beach, it's your next right. On a clear day, you'll have a...
Save Place
San Juan, 00910, Puerto Rico
In order to relax and guarantee your kids have a blast, hit up a sandy beach with gentle surf. Reefs at Escambrón Beach and Playa Azul in the Balneario La Monserrate area of Luquillo keep the waters shallow and perfect for kids to swim in. As a...
Save Place
Flamenco, Culebra, Puerto Rico
Suppose I told you there was a small, remarkably idyllic and fairly unpopulated island in the Caribbean just a short distance from the mainland United States, an island so immaculate, plans were in the works to make it a National Wildlife Refuge,...
Save Place
Isla de Mona, Mayagüez 00680, Puerto Rico
If you ever have the chance to explore the island that is lingering 30 miles off the southwest coast of Puerto Rico.... then go! Mona Island is a marine protected area and no-take reserve. You are allowed to venture out there for daily trips to...
Save Place
One of my favorite hikes is the trail to Survivor beach in Aguadilla. The hike starts at the end of Surfer's Beach road access, where you will see a clearly defined path and small bridge. Just follow the trail and continue up over the mountain...
Save Place
Ponce, Puerto Rico
One of Puerto Rico’s offshore islands, Caja de Muertos, or "Coffin Island" (so named for its shape), is an eight-mile boat ride from Ponce’s docks. Take a day to explore the area, which is a designated nature reserve with a lighthouse built in...
Save Place
María Antonia, Guánica 00647, Puerto Rico
La Isla de Guilligan (Gilligan's Island, though not the one from the television show) is a popular hangout for Puerto Rican locals. I myself am only home for several weeks a year and I still go once or twice every year. The island is sometimes...
