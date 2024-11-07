I’ve Lived in the Caribbean for 8 Years, and These Are My Absolute Favorite Beaches

Growing up outside Manhattan (Long Island, to be exact), I knew early that there were two things I wanted to avoid: freezing-cold weather and fast-paced city life. Eight years ago, I bought a one-way ticket to the Caribbean island of Vieques, an approximately 135-square-mile island off the coast of mainland Puerto Rico, where I am never more than a couple of miles from my daily dose of vitamin sea.

This vacation hot spot receives its biggest influx of tourists in the winter, but there’s plenty to see and do in the off-peak months, too—just with a bit more heat and humidity. And if you pick the right island, you can avoid the risks that come with hurricane season (which officially runs from June 1 through October 31).

Whether you want to surf epic waves, kick back with a piña colada and a pool noodle, or explore natural scenery above and below sea level, you’ll find an endless array of amazing choices in the Caribbean. Here are three of my favorite Caribbean beaches from my adopted island—plus two more around the region that are worth the trip.

1. Mar Chiquita, Puerto Rico

Location: Manatí, Puerto Rico

Manatí, Puerto Rico Come for: Photo-worthy rock formations and waves that put on a mesmerizing show

Manatí has a uniquely shaped coastline that has given rise to some of the most spectacular beaches I’ve ever seen. Mar Chiquita is where beachgoers relax in a naturally protected tide pool as the fierce waves of the Atlantic crash into the other side of the rocks. This beach offers very little natural shade, so bring an umbrella to shield yourself from the sun.

Where to stay

Book now: Hyatt Place Manatí

Less than five miles inland from Mar Chiquita, Hyatt Place Manatí is a delightful hotel to call home at the end of a day of beach hopping. The property features an outdoor pool, a market for picking up snacks and coffee, and direct access to a 24-hour casino.

La Chiva was nicknamed Blue Beach back when the island was a U.S. Navy base. But the sand here is pure white, with pristine waters in shades of turquoise. Photo by freto23/Shutterstock

2. Playa La Chiva, Puerto Rico

Location: Vieques, Puerto Rico

Vieques, Puerto Rico Come for: Avoiding the crowds; crystal-clear water that’s great for swimming and snorkeling

Encompassing miles of pocketed coastline and plenty of plant cover, Playa La Chiva is so unpopulated as to seem like a private beach. This sandy stretch, part of Vieques National Wildlife Refuge, is divided into more than a dozen numbered entrances with parking, so keep driving until you find one that’s empty. Get ready to be wowed by the turquoise water, sweeping cliffs, and rocky reefs that are excellent for all levels of snorkelers.

Where to stay

Drawing a lively mix of locals and travelers, El Blok features a chic restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a coveted location. The hotel is adults-only, so if you’re traveling with kids, better to check out Malecón House down the street, which welcomes guests of all ages and offers a pool and a private sun deck.

Eagle Beach is the widest beach in Aruba. Photo by fokke baarssen/Shutterstock

3. Eagle Beach, Aruba

Location: Oranjestad, Aruba

Oranjestad, Aruba Come for: Peace and quiet far from the high-energy high-rise hotels

Miles away from Aruba’s action-packed strip of chain resorts, Eagle Beach offers powdery white sand, jaw-droppingly beautiful sunsets, and plenty of space between you and your neighbors. Even better? Since Aruba is outside of the typical hurricane path, it’s an especially great choice if you’re traveling between June and October.

Where to stay

Costa Linda, directly on Eagle Beach, is a low-rise time-share resort with all of the perks you want during your Caribbean getaway. The all-inclusive Divi & Tamarijn Aruba is another option, offering restaurants, multiple pools, and other amenities, as well as programming such as a kids’ club and pickleball.

The kid-friendly Taylor Bay is about 2,000 feet long. Photo by Gaeta.J/Shutterstock

4. Taylor Bay, Turks and Caicos

Location: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Come for: An easy-breezy day in bathtub-calm water that sparkles in the sun

Grace Bay gets the glory—but for a day at the beach on Providenciales, I opt for Taylor Bay, a lesser-known beach with a no-frills vibe. This crescent-shaped inlet faces south, and the sea is so clear and calm, you can walk out 50 yards or more and still see your toes. It’s perfect for paddleboarding, aimless floating, and lounging with your beach chair in the water and a book in your hand.

Where to stay

If you want to treat yourself, Turks and Caicos is home to some of the most impressive resorts I’ve ever experienced. Seven Stars Resort and Amanyara are both only about a half hour’s drive from Taylor Bay and offer exceptional hospitality in the forms of world-class service, immaculate accommodations, and sumptuous cuisine.

La Playuela sits on the southwest corner of Puerto Rico. Photo by Jimmy Magno/Shutterstock

5. La Playuela, Puerto Rico

Location: Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico Come for: Powdery white sand, dramatic scenery, and a lighthouse with a view

Even the drive to La Playuela is a thrill, as you pass right through the famed Salinas de Cabo Rojo (Cabo Rojo Salt Flats). Once you arrive, you can hike up to the Los Morrillos Lighthouse, search for the natural stone bridge, or simply work on your tan.

Where to stay

The sunsets are incredible at Combate Beach Resort, a boutique hotel on prime real estate adjacent to another of Cabo Rojo’s noteworthy beaches. For a more traditional Puerto Rican experience, Parador Boquemar offers simple rooms, a central location, and an on-site pool and restaurant.