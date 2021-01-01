The Best Bars in the Cayman Islands
No matter how you spend your day on the Cayman Islands, it's certain you'll build a mighty thirst. The sun will do that to a person. Lucky you: there are good watering holes scattered around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands. From The Wreck at Rum Point to Coccoloba, right on the sand at Seven Mile Beach, there's rum and joy ahead.
North West Point Road 412, West Bay KY1-1110, Cayman Islands
Macabuca Bar and Grill boasts breathtaking views of the ocean to enjoy while you sip on a flirty and dangerous rum libation. There are fabulous drink specials on offer. During happy hour, dare to try the sneaky Macabuca punch, the signature drink...
60 Tanager Way, KY1-1303, Cayman Islands
Grand Cayman, known for its sprawling Seven Mile Beach and world-class scuba diving, has its first new resort in more than a decade. Most of the 266 rooms at the Seafire offer views showcasing the sunsets that inspired the property’s name. The...
390 S Church St, George Town KY1-1106, Cayman Islands
Though it lacks a beach, this family-owned and professional diver–managed resort on the rocky coast just south of George Town has direct ladder access into the Caribbean. Grand Cayman’s two famous underwater sites, Eden’s Rock...
688 West Bay Road KY, 688 W Bay Rd, Cayman Islands
This honky-tonk-inspired bar has a hometown feel and a country vibe, and has great local beers on tap—like Grand Cayman's classic premium lagers, the CayBrew and Caylight. Don’t miss out on the Thursday night Rock & Roll Bingo: It can get rowdy...
43 W Bay Rd, Cayman Islands
Order Caribbean rum at the oceanfront bar Ports of Call before sitting at your candlelit table overlooking the shoreline for dinner. During your meal, you may see the large tarpons slowly circling in the waters just below your table as they...
Pedro Castle Road, Savannah, Savannah KY1-1501, Cayman Islands
Giving new life to an old haunt, the Cayman Spirits Company has turned the onetime bar area of the historic Pedro St. James into a rum-centric saloon and café: the Outpost Bar. Go for a tasting, and you’ll try as many as five local...
Rum Point, Cayman Islands
Among vacationers who’ve been coming to Grand Cayman forever, there’s a whole faction that essentially camps out at Rum Point all day every day, and you’ll understand why as soon as you see the place. Tucked away, super low-key,...
Cayman Islands
O Bar is consistently popular with a young and hip crowd on the island and is one of the few places open late into the night. The music is fairly standard—house, hip hop, pop—but the vibe is right.
60 Tanager Way, Seven Mile Beach, Suite 200, KY1-9008, Cayman Islands
Rarely does a tropical cocktail feel virtuous, but the fresh-pressed organic juices and locally sourced herbs that go into, say, the Loba-Rita at Coccoloba (with tequila, charred pineapple, spiced agave nectar, triple sec, lime, and orange juice)...
